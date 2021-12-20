And just like that another series of Strictly Come Dancing has come to an end after filling out weekends with the glitz and the glam of the ballroom. It’s been quite the year for Strictly as the production team continued to contend with lockdown restrictions while also bringing us one of the most diverse and inclusive celebrity line-ups it’s had in its 19 seasons on our screens.

The final – which aired on December 18 – was watched by an average of 11 million people. The peak audience this season reaching 12.3 million, meaning that Strictly Come Dancing retains its status of being one of the most-watched TV shows in the UK.

To celebrate his season, I’ve pulled together some of my favourite standout moments from this series for your viewing pleasure.

Italy Wins... Again

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing glitterball went to Rose Ayling-Ellis and pro partner Giovanni Pernice. Pernice is an Italian professional dancer and before this year had appeared in a Strictly final three times. Ayling-Ellis even commented on this in the final telling presenter Claudia Winkleman, “He’s always the bridesmaid and never the bride.” However, 2021 is the first year he has been a part of a winning couple.

Italy has now won Euro 2020, the Eurovision Song Contest, Bake Off, and the 100 metres at the Olympics.

Rose & Giovanni’s Couple’s Choice Dance

If there was one dance that could sum up the entire series, it would probably be Ayling-Ellis and Pernice’s couple’s choice dance. It’s already been watched over 1.5 million times on YouTube and has been lauded by many as one of the best dances to be performed on Strictly. The dance involves the music cutting out and the couple dancing in silence to showcase how Ayling-Ellis dances to music as a deaf person.

If you haven’t watched it yet, be prepared with a box of tissues, it’s an emotional one!

Motsi Mabuse’s Outfits

Every week without fail, Motsi Mabuse will dance down the Strictly ballroom stairs adorned in the boldest and brightest of outfits, and we simply love to see it. She’s not afraid to experiment with unique looks and this series has been no different. Her look for the Strictly final speaks for itself to be honest.

Tilly Ramsay Standing Up For Herself Against Body-Shaming Comments

Tilly Ramsay found herself the target of hurtful, body-shaming comments by LBC radio presenter Steve Allen back in October. Ramsay responded with a statement posted to her Instagram calling out Allen, saying it a “step too far” and that “words hurt”.

As well as putting out this statement, Ramsay received a wave of support from her fellow contestants and other celebrities friends. She not only stood her ground for herself but has likely inspired many to do the same in the face of adversity.

Nikita Kuzmin Going Topless For The Dance-Off

I mean, what’s a better way to bow out of the Strictly competition than by dancing topless with your shirt tangled in your mic? We can’t think of anything. And that’s exactly what pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin did with partner Tilly Ramsay in their dance-off. It’s safe to say the reactions to a shirtless Kuzmin in the dance-off was a mixed bag, but we love a bit of chaotic energy.

Judi Love Twerking to Sean Paul

Before Judi Love’s infamous samba, Sean Paul’s music has never been danced to on Strictly before. A fact that seems pretty unbelievable. And that wasn’t the only first. Love’s samba, with pro partner Graziano Di Prima, also included Strictly’s first ever twerk. The dance proved so popular that it grabbed the attention of Sean Paul himself who appeared on the following week’s show with a video message for Love and Di Prima, saying his phone “blew up” after they performed their samba.

Pro Dance to Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits”

Not only did the final see a live performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” but it also saw the return of Janette Manrara, who left the main show to present Strictly: It Takes Two this year. Manrara performed a beautiful dance alongside fellow pro and husband, Aljaž Skorjanec, wowing the audience with complex lifts and moving choreography.

Skorjanec has also taken to Instagram to share his love for Ed Sheeran and his pride for Manrara saying “Watching her excel on [It Takes Two] has made me the proudest I’ve ever been of her but getting her back into my arms to dance with Ed Sheeran was MAGICAL!”

Rose & Gio’s Friendship

Throughout the whole of this year’s Strictly, no couple’s friendship has shone like Ayling-Ellis and Pernice’s, who have captivated the nation with their love for each other. Both have previously said that they wanted to be partnered with each other from day one, and it seems they were both right, as their bond has gone from strength to strength as the series went on. Pernice has even said on Strictly: It Takes Two that he would be jealous to see Ayling-Ellis dance with anyone else, calling it a “privilege” to dance with her.

It was a teary final for the couple with both expressing their love and joy for each other and saying they’ve both found a best friend for life.