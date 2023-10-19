Britney Spears’ much-anticipated memoir The Woman in Me has got people talking — including Paris Hilton.

In an excerpt from the tell-all obtained by People, Spears writes that she had an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake. When asked by Extra on Oct. 18 about the revelation, Hilton said she believes Spears will find being open about the experience to be “extremely healing,” as she discovered while writing her own memoir.

Released in May 2023, Hilton’s Paris: The Memoir (which is to be adapted into a TV series) details the abortion she experienced in her early 20s.

“It's very difficult to have to relive and remember things that you don't want to remember,” Hilton recalled. “But talking about it, I think, is really important, just letting it go, and also there's so many people in the world who've been through similar situations so it will make them feel less alone.”

Paris Is Proud Of Britney

Hilton previously spoke of Spears’ forthcoming memoir with People, sharing that she is “so proud” of the pop sensation for telling her story.

“I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I'm sure you don't even want to think about,” Hilton said. “Writing my book has changed my life in so many ways, so I'm really hoping that she feels the same way with this.”

Britney “Means A Lot” To Paris

Hilton has remained supportive of Spears since their friendship first blossomed in the mid-2000s. Appearing on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in 2020, she weighed in on Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship, which was terminated the following year in 2021.

“If you are an adult you should be able to live your life,” Hilton said. “She's this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don't think that's fair.”

Hilton again discussed her relationship with Spears following the singer’s 2022 wedding to now ex-husband Sam Asghari.

“She's one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel,” Hilton told E!. “She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me.”