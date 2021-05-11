Joshua Bassett Finally Gave Some Insight Into His Love Life

2021 brought High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett a lot of attention — and not necessarily the good kind. In January, the 20-year-old actor was rumored to be the subject of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song “Drivers License,” which was about a devastating breakup that left her driving past her ex’s house in despair. If the rumors are true, the song’s scathing lyrics suggest that he broke her heart and quickly moved on to someone else. Of course, that begs the question: Who is Joshua Bassett dating? And we have answers (well, kind of).

The truth is, it’s very unclear who the Disney+ star is dating or if he’s in a relationship at all. In fact, the only thing we know is that the actor just came out as queer in a Clevver News interview released May 10, when he revealed that he has a slight crush on Harry Styles (at the 1:20 mark in the video below). “I think he’s a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, but when he talks, it matters,” Basset said of the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner. “He’s just cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming too. Lots of things. This is also my coming out video, I guess.”

Prior to coming out, and even before “Drivers License” was released, HSMTMTS fans speculated that Bassett was dating Rodrigo. The rumors began when viewers noticed the co-stars’ undeniable onscreen chemistry after the show’s premiere. Not to mention, the two frequently appeared on each other’s Instagram feeds. But alas, they never confirmed that they were anything more than friends. And in August 2020, Rodrigo revealed that she was single again on TikTok with a video of her eating a muffin. “And that’s on failed relationships,” she captioned the clip.

Shortly after Rodrigo shared her TikTok, Bassett was spotted out with Disney star Sabrina Carpenter, prompting dating speculation. Again, neither of them confirmed anything, but Rodrigo’s lyrics about moving on with a “blonde girl” seemingly confirmed the theories that were floating around social media at the time. Unfortunately, the love triangle drama didn’t end there. Both and Bassett and Carpenter released songs that may or may not have been responses to the allegations Rodrigo made in “Drivers License.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series/Disney+

Roughly one week after Rodrigo’s record-breaking single came out, Bassett released a song called “Lie Lie Lie.” Interestingly, the actor quickly shut down rumors that the song was a rebuttal. “I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” he wrote on his Instagram story at the time. “It always hurts to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”

Later that month, Carpenter released a song of her own that seemed to make it quite clear that she was, in fact, the “blonde girl” in Rodrigo’s song. “Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme,” she sang on a track called “Skin.” But in a note on Instagram, she denied that her song had anything to do with the alleged drama. “I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it,” she wrote. “I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past.” She added that “some lines address a specific situation” while others do not.

Now that it’s been a few months since those songs came out, you’re probably curious about where their relationships stand now. Rodrigo, for her part, is single. However, it’s unclear where Bassett and Carpenter stand at the moment. Whatever the case may be, at least we can agree with Bassett on one thing, and that’s Harry Styles.