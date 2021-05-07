Anyone who’s heard Olivia Rodrigo’s heartbreaking ballad “Drivers License” knows that the 18-year-old has been unlucky in love. The song’s lyrics detail a tough breakup and paint a picture of Rodrigo driving past her ex’s house after their devastating split. But who is her ex, exactly? As it turns out, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has been in a few different relationships. And now that she’s released another scathing song about one of her exes called “Deja Vu,” interest in her love life has reached a fever pitch.

Although the pop star appears to be single at the moment, it’s worth noting that there’s been a lot of relationship drama in her life since the release of “Drivers License” in January. Shortly after dropping the track — which hit and stayed No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks and even inspired an entire SNL skit — rumors surfaced that her debut single was about her ex-boyfriend and High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett. The duo never publicly confirmed that they were dating, but rumors ramped up after the series premiered on Disney+. Not to mention, the two frequently appeared on each other’s Instagram feeds, further fueling speculation.

Despite never confirming their relationship publicly, Rodrigo did hint at heartbreak last summer and fans managed to put some of the pieces together. In August 2020, she posted a TikTok of herself eating a muffin while listening to “All I Want” from HSMTMTS and wrote, “And that’s on failed relationships.” Shortly after, Bassett was spotted out with Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter. And considering the “Drivers License” lyrics nod to a “blonde girl,” fans assumed that Rodrigo was throwing shade at Carpenter and that the three stars were involved in a very complicated love triangle.

Things got even messier when Bassett released a song called “Lie Lie Lie” roughly one week after “Drivers License” came out. Initially, fans thought that it was a rebuttal. However, Bassett quickly shut down rumors that the track was about Rodrigo at all. “I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” he wrote on his Instagram story at the time. “It always hurts to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”

Inevitably, some fans didn’t believe Bassett’s explanation; others thought that if “Lie Lie Lie” wasn’t about Rodrigo, perhaps “Drivers License” wasn’t about Bassett. But if not Bassett, then who? Well, the singer previously dated her Bizaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker. Their relationship began in 2018, but the two called it quits about a year later. The chances that the song is about him are slim, though. When one fan on TikTok speculated that Rodrigo was singing about Wacker, he set the record straight. “Nope. I treated her well,” he wrote.

Apart from those two relationships, there’s been additional speculation that Rodrigo may be dating singer Conan Gray. The rumors first started when the young stars helped tease some re-recorded tracks from Taylor Swift’s Fearless album. Interestingly, Rodrigo already addressed the status of her relationship with Gray in a March interview with Roman Kemp on Capital’s Breakfast Show. “Conan’s a friend of mine, and the guy who produces most of my music produces most of his,” she said. “We’re just pals and I think he’s so brilliant.”

While fans remain curious about the status of Rodrigo’s love life in the wake of the “Drivers License” drama, the singer likely has no time to look back at old relationships or pursue new ones. She’s busy getting ready for her debut album Sour to come out on May 21, doing fun media opportunities (like covering Taylor Swift songs for Elle’s Song Association game), and preparing to perform at the BRITs on May 11. If we’re lucky, the songs from her new album will provide some more insight into her current relationship status. Until then, we’ll just have to assume that Rodrigo is single, focused on her blossoming career, and ready to top the charts again.