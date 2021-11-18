The last 12 months have been exceptionally wild for Little Mix. It started with Jesy Nelson’s departure, continued with a historic win at the BRITs, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edward’s beautiful babies, plus dozens of amazing music videos in support of Confetti. But now there’s another twist: solo albums. Does that mean 2022 will be the end of Little Mix? If you’re as confused as we are, here’s everything we know so far.

Little Mix: The Solo Albums

During an appearance on Steve Anderson’s music show Such A Good Feeling, Little Mix’s producer and co-writer Biff Stannard let slip that Thirlwall, Edwards, and Pinnock are planning projects once the Between Us tour comes to a close in the spring of 2022. “I’m so excited for all [of them],” Stannard said, adding that he thinks “they’re all doing a solo record” as far as he knows.

When Can We Expect The Little Mix Solo Albums?

According to the Sun, “industry sources” said that the group has “been quietly negotiating new management and recording deals for 2022”. While there’s no word on actual album releases for each member, they could potentially drop around the same time. And that includes Jesy Nelson’s debut album, too, the release date of which was pushed back to next year following the release of her first single “Boyz” in October.

So, Is Little Mix Splitting Up?

Little Mix recently celebrated their 10th anniversary as a group with their greatest hits record Between Us, so you could be forgiven for thinking they were wrapping down. However, in a recent interview for Gay Times’ December 2021 cover (via The Sun), Thirlwall quashed those rumours straight away.

According to the singer, the trio are “stronger than ever” and “no matter what, we’re gonna have each other through anything.” She insisted the group will always work together, even when they pursue different projects, even though rumours are circulating that they are planning to announce a split.

“I think no matter what happens, Little Mix will always be there. I think the past couple years, we have started to delve into doing our own little things,” Thirlwall said. “That’s been really beautiful to see.”

Thirlwall notes that she believes the group has “really managed to get the balance right” in pursuing solo projects and performing as a trio. “We’re always going to want to see each other win, we’re going to champion each other’s success on our own as well as a group,” she said, adding that “there’s definitely a safety and comfortability there, knowing that we’ll always have each other to come back to.”

She concluded that while they may part ways at points to follow their own paths, fans “won’t ever have to doubt that Little Mix will never have to end.”

What Can We Expect From Their Solo Projects Then?

While the band have yet to comment on potential solo records, they’ve already started to branch out with different projects. In March 2021, Pinnock announced that she’d signed to Taps music, stating her intent to pursue a solo career. “I will continue to work on my solo endeavours alongside my Little Mix commitments,” she said in a statement at the time.

Pinnock also released the BBC documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power in May 2021, and is set to continue this on-screen trend with her acting debut on Boxing Day this December. She was recently a guest judge on the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, too.

Edwards recently launched her clothing brand Disora in October 2021, which she reportedly came up with during lockdown. But according to a close source to her (via Birmingham Mail), Edwards has “by no means ruled out doing solo songs in the future.”

In 2019, Thirlwall – along with Pinnock – signed as songwriters in a deal with Sony/ATV Music. The singer has also tried her hand at presenting, appearing as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, and the MTV web series Served!. Most recently, Thirlwall became the new face of Ellesse and launched her own Autumn/Winter collection in partnership with the sports brand for ASOS and JD Sports. In October 2021, she launched a 42-colour eyeshadow palette in collaboration with Beauty Bay.

Watch this space.