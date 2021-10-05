In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favourite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Jade Thirlwall tells Bustle about her new BEAUTY BAY palette, the crystals she can’t live without, and how her approach to makeup has changed over time.
For Jade Thirlwall, beauty is personal. When I ask the Little Mix singer her favourite look from 10 years in the band, for example, she’s quick to responds with her BRIT Awards this year because of what it represented for her.
“It was quite a heavy look for me but I wanted to try something new,” Thirwall tells me. “I said to my makeup artist, ‘I want my hair and beauty to reflect a bit of my Egyptian heritage.’ The artist was part Egyptian too and said, ‘Oh, this is so exciting.’ So we did a beautiful sort of dark brown and bronzy eye shape.”
Thirlwall – who describes herself as a “big fan” of beauty and someone who loves to “turn out many different looks” – has followed that thread with her new BEAUTY BAY eyeshadow palette, too. The name of each shade within the palette (which launches on October 11) holds a special meaning for the “Sweet Melody” singer. You have Nefertiti (a brown matte), another nod to her Egyptian heritage; Red Planet (a red matte), a song on Little Mix’s very first album; Orion (a khaki matte), the name of the band Thirlwall was part of with Leigh-Anne before Little Mix; Sunshine Skin (a shimmery orange), a song written by her boyfriend Jordan Stevens; Northern Star (a deep blue matte), a shout out to her Geordie roots; and 37 others.
The shimmers within the palette represent Thirlwall’s love for crystals and all things astrology, which the singer says “really helped [her] mentally – especially during lockdown.” But her favourite crystals? “Tourmaline, which is the black crystal,” she says. “It's all about protecting you from negative energy. So I take those sort of ones on tour with me, because you're obviously meeting so many different people all the time, you've got to ward off any bad vibes.”
Rose quartz is a firm fave, too. “I know it's quite a typical one, but it's all about love and loving energy. And I took one in my bag on my first date with Jordan, so it must have helped somehow,” she laughs.