Manhunt S2 Shows DCI Colin Sutton Track Down An Uncatchable Killer

In 2019, the first series of ITV’s Manhunt followed the real-life investigation of serial killer Levi Bellfield. Returning for its second series, Manhunt: The Night Stalker will again see Martin Clunes star as Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton, a real senior investigating officer in the Metropolitan Police. This time, Sutton is brought in during the middle of an investigation concerning Delroy Grant – a man who has come to be known as The Night Stalker. But is Manhunt’s second series also based on a true story, or does the latest chapter follow a fictional tale?

The short answer is, yes, Delroy Grant is a real criminal and the new series is based on the real-life story of how he was caught. Over the course of 17 years, it is believed that Grant committed more than 200 offences in London, Kent, and Surrey, starting in 1992 until his arrest in 2009. He was eventually convicted for only 29 of these alleged offences, targeting elderly women no younger that 68-years-old. For nearly two decades, Grant would burgle, sexually assault and rape his victims across South-East England.

Based on Colin Sutton’s diaries, Manhunt: The Night Stalker follows the detective’s involvement in the case, which he joined seven months before Grant was caught. In April 2009, Sutton was asked to review Operation Minstead, the name of the investigation set up in 1999 to catch The Night Stalker.

“At first it was very clearly ‘no, you’re not taking over the case,’” Sutton told ITV, adding that he gradually got “sucked into” it more and more before taking over Operation Minstead completely. And it was Sutton’s involvement in the case that would eventually lead the Met to catch Grant after he changed the police force’s strategy into investigating these crimes.

ITV

“I had no illusions that what I was about to embark on would be easy, either professionally or personally,” Sutton continued. “Nor could I take co-operation from my colleagues for granted.”

Instead of continuing to focus on collecting DNA evidence as had been done previously, Sutton changed the scope to centre around the use of surveillance. By focusing on an area where The Night Stalker would frequently strike, the police eventually captured Grant’s vehicle on camera, leading to his arrest.

Grant was eventually convicted in March 2011, where he was found guilty of 29 charges of burglary, indecent assault, and rape. He was given four life sentences by Judge Peter Rook, and ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years in prison.