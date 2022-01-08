Throughout Real Housewives’ 15-year history, cast members have faced the music about their bad behavior and scandals on the requisite season-ending reunion specials. Following The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2, it seemed inevitable that host Andy Cohen would confront Mary Cosby about racist behavior toward castmate Jennie Nguyen, as well as ongoing accusations that her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church is secretly a cult. (She has denied the claims.) But RHOSLC viewers will never get to see it because Cosby skipped the reunion, which taped in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, all but guaranteeing she won’t be back for a likely third season. (Bravo has yet to officially renew the reality series.)

As longtime Housewives fans know, reunions are not optional. After ex-Bravo star Adrienne Maloof was a no-show at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 3 reunion in 2013, Cohen infamously announced, “Adrienne Maloof’s final act as a Housewife is not showing up tonight,” during the taping. (Indeed, Bravo did not invite her back for the fourth season.) Her RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump similarly ditched Season 9’s reunion, though she’d already quit the show at that point. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Vanderpump’s reunion absence required her to forfeit half of her RHOBH paycheck.

The same will likely be true for Cosby. A source told Variety that “by not showing up to the reunion, which is required for the cast, she has sealed her fate.” (Reps for Bravo and Cosby did not respond to the trade publication’s request for comment.)

Days before the reunion taping, Cosby sparred with Twitter followers after the episode showed her, again, referring to Nguyen’s eyes as “slanted” and her skin as having “yellow tones,” as well as imitating her co-star’s Vietnamese accent. Though Cosby apologized on the show, she later wrote that she’ll “never” tell Nguyen she’s sorry. After one viewer tweeted on Jan. 3 that Cosby is “a delusional bigot, and needs to go,” she replied, “I personally think you need to take your judgmental self and go! Thank you sister!” After another user opined that Cosby’s behavior was “rooted in darkness,” the “Pentecostal First Lady” encouraged her to stop watching and “find a new show,” while telling another to “go jump.”

Meanwhile, Cosby’s church controversy is also an ongoing RHOSLC storyline, with Lisa Barlow alleging that she’d scammed her late friend Cameron Williams out of $300,000 while also causing him other forms of “religious trauma.” The RHOSLC Season 2 trailer also previewed Williams describing Faith Temple is a cult, where Cosby’s congregants refer to her as “God.” (In September, Cosby’s attorney told the Daily Beast the allegation is “extremely offensive and has no basis in reality” and that the church doesn’t “force parishioners into poverty” to make church donations.)

Though more specific claims about the church had yet to publicly surface, Cosby did address some criticism at the inaugural RHOSLC reunion. Explaining that her congregants “believe in the exact same thing as Mormons,” the co-pastor scoffed at cult rumors and suggestions that she’d been profiting off the church. “Andy, my church couldn’t possibly take care of me,” she insisted to Cohen. “I’m a God-fearing woman and would never do that.”

Whether or not Cosby has something to say for herself moving forward, fans certainly won’t hear it on the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion — or maybe on the show at all, for that matter.