Nick Could Actually Convince Meredith To Leave Grey Sloan On Grey's Anatomy

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 12. Though Meredith and Nick’s romantic Minnesota weekend didn’t exactly go as planned on Grey’s Anatomy, she could soon be headed to the Land of 10,000 Lakes on a more permanent basis. Sparking worry that she could be leaving Grey Sloan, Meredith told Nick that Dr. Hamilton thinks she took on his Parkinson’s project because she was really trying to cure Alzheimer's. When her new man asked if that was true, she replied, “I don’t know. But I also don’t know if I can just go back to Grey Sloan and be chief of general anymore.” Insert a pensive look, followed by a fade to black.

Complicating matters? The preview for the upcoming episode shows Hamilton, once again, offering Meredith a permanent position at the Minnesota clinic. The timing might be more opportune now more than ever though. While she mulls over a possible Seattle exit, Nick makes his case, saying, “I think what we have here is pretty great. I’m in this, Meredith.” After she asks if that means he wants her to take the offer, Nick replies, “I want you to do what you want to do.” Does he really mean that though? Only time will tell.

While several viewers wondered what Meredith’s epiphany will mean for her future at Grey Sloan, few seemed thrilled that she really could be relocating — or that her relationship with Nick could be what ultimately lures her away from Seattle. While some fans tweeted that they simply did not want Meredith to take Hamilton’s very public job offer, others suggested that perhaps Nick could just move to Seattle. After all, he did also express doubt about his current career path, and quitting was discussed as a potential option. Either way, things are getting more and more serious between the pair, and some are even looking forward to Meredith being the perfect aunt to Nick’s newly introduced niece, Charlotte, too.

