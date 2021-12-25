Millie Bobby Brown Is Cozying Up To Bon Jovi’s Son This Christmas

In case you were wondering, Millie Bobby Brown is not spending Christmas alone this year. On Dec. 25, the Stranger Things star took to Instagram to share a selfie of her and her reported boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, cozying up to each other in front of a glistening Christmas tree. “Happy holidays,” Brown wrote next to the photo, which shows her with her arm wrapped around the rockstar’s son, nearly kissing him on the cheek.

This isn’t the first time that the 17-year-old actor has posted a photo with Bongiovi. On Nov. 1, she shared a picture of them riding the London Eye, a renowned observation wheel that provides 360-degree views of the largest city in England. In the blurry photo, Brown’s boyfriend’s arm is around her waist and he’s smooching her face, proving they’re more than just friends.

Brown didn’t offer much in the caption, pairing the photo with the ferris wheel and eye emojis and nothing else. Fortunately, Bongiovi’s Instagram account offers fans another window into their relationship. On June 3, the 19-year-old shared a photo of him and Brown sitting in the back of his car. In the caption, he referred to the Enola Holmes star as his “BFF.” According to Daily Mail, the duo was spotted a few weeks later holding hands while walking around New York City.

Following those reports, Brown made several other appearances on Bongiovi’s Instagram feed. On Oct. 20, he shared a photo of them on a CCTV screen. On Nov. 1, he posted a picture of them drinking tea at a café. “We’re starting a band,” he wrote. “Send name ideas.” Most recently, on Dec. 14, he shared a photo of him and Millie masked up and looking into each other’s eyes while standing in front of the world-famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

In the past, Brown has been linked to rugby player Joseph Robinson and social media star Jacob Sartorius. The Robinson dating rumors first started in January 2020, when the 19-year-old athlete shared a cozy photo with Brown on Snapchat captioned, “Ly x.” In internet-speak, that likely translates to “love you.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like their rumored relationship lasted very long. In August 2020, The Sun reported that Brown and Robinson called it quits after 10 months together.

Before Robinson, Brown reportedly started dating Sartorius in October 2017 before ultimately breaking things off seven months later. During their short time together, the two were very public about their relationship and often gushed over each other on social media. But alas, the Godzilla vs. Kong actor announced their split in July 2018. “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual,” she wrote, per J-14. “We are both happy and remaining friends.”

There have also been rumors that Brown previously dated Romeo Beckham and her Enola Holmes co-star, Louis Partridge, but she shut that one down in a September 2020 interview with Girlfriend. “Louis and I worked very hard at bonding and creating a very close bond so that [the relationship] looked as realistic as possible,” Millie told the publication. “And luckily, now he’s just one of my closest friends.”