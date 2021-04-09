On April 8, Stranger Things star David Harbour recorded an Instagram Live from set, giving fans the opportunity to try and pick up clues about Jim Hopper’s fate. Dishevelled and scarred, and donning a sturdy and muddied outdoor jacket, the actor (who also roped in fellow cast mate Millie Bobbie Brown to his Instagram Live) commented that he was “exhausted” and that he’s had “a very tough day” of filming. Mysterious. So, what lies ahead for Jim Hopper? Here’s everything we know about Stranger Things Season 4.

The end of Season 3 saw Stranger Things fans speculate on Hopper’s fate after he nearly died closing the rift between the upside down and our world. But, last February, Netflix released a trailer set in a frosty Russian tundra that slowly reveals Hopper is indeed alive. In the accompanying press release, Netflix wrote, “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!”

What’s going to happen next?

When Will Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere?

There’s no official word from Netflix on when we can expect to see the next installment of the hit horror series just yet. What we do know is that production was delayed at the end of March last year due to the coronavirus, a few weeks after the cast reunited for a table read on March 3, 2020. Thankfully, production resumed in October, with the official Stranger Things Twitter account confirming so in a tweet that featured a clapperboard captioned with “meanwhile in the upside down...”

Still, good things come to those who wait. The delay in production might prove valuable, as star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, told Collider that it gave show creators (the Duffer Brothers) more time to work on the story. For the first three seasons, the show was written as it was filmed, but for Season 4, the pandemic-induced delay meant that the writing could be finished before production resumed.

In the same interview, Matarazzo said, “I think they’ve been able to relish in directing in their day-to-day. There’s nothing else distracting them other than what we’re gonna do today while we’re directing.”

He continued, “I think it’s a good thing because now they can take their focus off of what the show is going to be about, and now that they know it, they can focus on how they’re going to deliver. And I think it shows.”

So although it remains to be seen when Season 4 will air on our screens, it sounds like an epic season is forthcoming.

Who’s In The Cast Of Stranger Things Season 4?

The usual host of familiar faces will grace our screens once again, including David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Sadie Sink as Max, Joe Jerry as Steve, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Maya Hawke as Robin, and Winona Ryder as Joyce.

According to Deadline, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, and Eduardo Franco are set to join as series regulars in Season 4. And based on a teaser released May 6 (more on that later), it looks like the dangerous Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine, will also be returning in some capacity.

Season 4 will also see the introduction of five new cast members: Robert Englund of Nightmare on Elm Street fame, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko, Mason Dye, and Sherman Augustus.

Dacre Montgomery is unlikely to return with the killing of his character in the battle of Starcourt at the end of Season 3.

What’s The Plot Of Stranger Things Season 4?

The finale of Season 3 saw Joyce, Will, and Jonathan, along with Eleven, packing up and moving away from Hawkins, Indiana, following Hopper’s death — which we now know to be false.

Netflix’s official synopsis, released alongside the trailer, also reveals what happens to Hopper: “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other.”

Speaking to the Independent, Natalia Dyer remarked, “Honestly, the scripts are great.” Without revealing specific details, she added, “Every time we end a season, we all think, ‘Where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go?’ Then we get the scripts for the next season and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, wow, like, wow!’”

Season 4 sounds like it’s going to be a blast. Honestly, I can’t wait.

Stranger Things Season 4 Teasers

In addition to the tundra teaser from last year, Netflix released new footage on May 6. In the ominous clip, titled Eleven, are you listening?, we see what appears to be a flashback to Eleven’s time at the lab. She is in her cell, very scared of something, while other children can be seen in the facility before being approached by Brenner. They’re playing chess, blocks, and Magic 8-Ball and it all looks so spooky, naturally. If the latest teaser is any indication, it looks like Season 4 could explore Eleven’s backstory in more disturbing detail than ever before.

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to actor David Harbour as David Hopper in passing. It has been updated to include Harbour’s name.