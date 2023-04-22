While Indian Matchmaking Season 3 introduced viewers to several new faces, it welcomed back a few familiar ones, too. One of Sima Taparia’s returning clients was Rushali Rai, who appeared as a potential match for Pradhyuman Maloo in Season 1. Their date went well, but they didn’t become a long-term couple. “He seemed to be a really good guy, but I think the spark wasn’t there,” Rushali explained in Season 3.

This season, viewers got to see more of the New Delhi-based model and actor, and learn what she was looking for in a partner: a romantic, family-oriented man who shares her passion for poetry. Sima was worried about her client’s expectations, though. “I think Rushali is too influenced by films and fairytales,” she said. “I think she doesn’t have to marry a poet. She can always read a book.”

Though Sima did find a potential match for Rushali (a filmmaker who writes poetry!), the pair didn’t align on a major core value: family. Rushali’s date had lived apart from his family for a long time, and was surprised that Rushali still lived with her parents, and was so close with them — he preferred having “boundaries” between generations. The connection quickly fizzled from there. “How will he, you know, love or adore my parents?” Rushali wondered. “The excitement really went low.”

Rushali then consulted with a professional life coach to discuss her concerns about relationships. “My mom and dad didn’t have an arranged marriage,” she explained. “So inter-caste, and too much of drama at home.” The adviser suggested that Rushali’s family background might have led her to seek out an idealized, fantasy version of love — and made her “wary” of situations that weren’t totally perfect.

Even though Indian Matchmaking Season 3 didn’t see Rushali find a love connection, she was moved by the insightful session. “I really have to sit with myself and stop thinking, I should be this, this, this, this, this way,” Rushali said. “Like, I have a notion for perfect daughter, perfect wife, perfect girlfriend. These notions are in my head … it’s OK to be imperfect. You don’t have to be perfect all the time.”

She also said next time she goes on a date, she’d “put everything on the table” and “go easy on [herself].” So on that note — is Rushali from Indian Matchmaking single today?

It’s unclear where Rushali stands, dating-wise. Her Instagram is mostly comprised of solo posts, which show her traveling and doing modeling work. But single or not, one thing is clear: Rushali and her mom are still super close. Nivedita often comments on her daughter’s Instagram posts, including one where she called Rushali her “bestest friend.” (As Sima put it, “I’ve seen many mama’s boys, but Rushali’s my first mama’s girl.”)

Early during Rushali’s journey on Indian Matchmaking Season 3, she said she was extremely content being on her own. “I love being by myself,” she said. “I mean, I’m not lonely. It’s the most beautiful thing when you can spend time with yourself and not be bored.” She also said that she’s not looking to date around, and if she’s with someone, “it has to be it.” So if a partner does appear on her Instagram, it’s probably pretty serious!

Of course, regardless of Rushali’s relationship status, it’s clear that Indian Matchmaking gave her the chance to get to know herself a bit better — so count that a win for Sima Aunty.