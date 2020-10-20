Fans Of The Duchess Will Definitely Recognise Sara Pascoe's Husband

Sara Pascoe is the deadpan best friend you want. If you’ve watched any of her standup, you’ll know that she leaves absolutely no embarrassing anecdote untold – and her new scripted comedy series is set to be just as raw and hilarious. In Out Of Her Mind, Pascoe plays a fictionalised, slightly chaotic version of herself. The show opens as her character's relationship is breaking down but viewers may be wondering, is Sara Pascoe married in real life?

Well, in contrast to her on-screen character, Pascoe seems very loved up indeed. She and fellow comedian and actor Steen Raskopoulos live in London with their dreamy dog Mouse and actually tied to knot just before lockdown kicked off in the UK. The pair met at an Australian comedy festival two years ago.

Appearing on the The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 2, Pascoe explained that although the last few months have given her time to enjoy the company of her new husband, it's not exactly been a very good for romance. However, if her Instagram is anything to go by, it seems their house has been full of laughs this lockdown.

Alongside creating their own fun at home, Pascoe and Raskopoulos have also been doing a few virtual gigs too. At the beginning of September, Pascoe posted a picture of them with the caption, “Oh look it’s me and my love in a shed. We are doing a one-off improvised hour tonight based on the real-life titles of Edinburgh shows gone by (and sent in by ticket holders). You can watch the show at SEVEN THIRTY PM on the @shedinburgh_fest website. All donations go towards helping performers get to Edinburgh next year who might otherwise be unable to go (because it is prohibitively expensive for many). Actually I will put the link for tickets (£4) in my stories.”

Raskopoulos will feature briefly in Pascoe's Out Of Her Mind, and fans of Netflix’s The Duchess will recognise him as Evan, the slightly misguided boyfriend of Katherine Ryan. He’s also appeared in Feel Good on Netflix and Top Coppers on BBC Three. He was born in Sydney and alongside his TV work, he has an extensive improv career.

Out Of Her Mind starts on BBC Two at 10 p.m. on October 20.