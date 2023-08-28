Selena Gomez is living out her Sex and the City fantasy by planning to break up with a beau on “Single Soon,” making fans wonder if she was referring to anyone in particular. A new theory speculated that the 31-year-old singer’s new single “Single Soon” was written about one of her famous ex-boyfriends, The Weeknd. However, on Aug. 27, Gomez responded to the rumor and told fans the truth.

Hollywood Life posted about the theory on Instagram, sharing a red-carpet photo of the former couple and stating that “her fans believe that it is about her romance with #TheWeeknd.” Gomez commented on the post, confirming that the speculation “couldn’t be more false.”

That said, listeners had legitimate reasons to think that “Single Soon” may have been written about Gomez’s breakup with the 33-year-old singer. As part of the first verse, she sings, “I don’t wanna see a tear, and the weekend’s almost here.” Naturally, some fans thought she was using “weekend” as a double entendre, but others also thought “see a tear” may have been a reference to his 2020 single “Save Your Tears,” which became a No. 1 hit a year later thanks to a remix with Ariana Grande.

However, fans have missed signs that Gomez’s new single had nothing to do with her ex-boyfriend. “Single Soon” was supposedly written during the recording sessions for her 2020 album Rare but did not make the record. If true, then the song would’ve predated “Save Your Tears,” making it an unlikely reference point.

Gomez was first linked to The Weeknd in January 2017, before breaking up ten months later. While the two never commented on their split, they’ve proven to remain friendly with each other. Gomez even included his After Hours track “Snowchild” on her 2020 playlist she shared on Instagram. “Selena is a fan of The Weeknd and his music,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She has no negative feelings toward him. They are cordial.”