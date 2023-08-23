Selena Gomez is apparently a Samantha. On Aug. 22, the singer recreated one of Kim Cattrall’s fan favorite Sex and the City scenes in an Instagram video to promote her new single “Single Soon,” which is dropping on Aug. 25, and she got the ultimate stamp of approval from Samantha Jones herself.

The viral moment happens on the eighth episode of Sex and the City Season 1, when Samantha hooks up with wine importer Ken Shear, a married man. Instead of getting enraged by his infidelity, his wife wants Samantha to join in for a threesome to save their marriage, an offer she declines. At the end of the episode, she receives a phone call with a surprising plot twist. “It’s over, I told my wife,” Ken tells Samantha, who responds with “Who is this?” and promptly hangs up.

Instead of holding an actual landline, Gomez just uses her hand to mimic the lines, before giving an eye-roll and knowing look of caution to the camera. Regardless, Cattrall loved the tribute, writing on Twitter, “I approve this message…,” with a lipstick kiss emoji.

The actor seems to be a noted fan of Sex and the City, even sneaking in a subtle reference to the show in her “Single Soon” promo campaign. For the song’s announcement post, Gomez shared a slideshow of Polaroid snapshots, the last of which contains a Post-it note that reads, “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.” SATC fans will know that this is exactly how Jack Berger (Ron Livingston) broke up with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) mere hours after telling her that he wanted to give their relationship a true chance.

However, she hasn’t always been a huge fan. Back in 2011, original Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell suggested that Gomez should play a young Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) in her prequel show The Carrie Diaries. The then 18-year-old actor was flattered but admitted she hadn’t seen all of the show yet. “That was a compliment and I was very surprised when I heard that - it was very sweet,” Gomez told Digital Spy. “My mum is more of a fan because I wasn’t really allowed to watch it when I was younger, but I definitely love the series.” Over 10 years later, she’s a certified stan.