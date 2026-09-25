Is Taylor Swift Attending The 2026 VMAs?

The 2026 Video Music Awards are about to become the Taylor Music Awards. Taylor Swift received an impressive 11 nominations at the VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for her smash hit “The Fate of Ophelia.” As a result, the singer has some special treats in store for the Sept. 27 ceremony, and in true Swiftian fashion, she could break a few records.

However, Swift may or may not actually be there.

On Sept. 21, MTV announced that Swift would receive the first-ever VMA Artist Director Honors, a special award honoring her growing repertoire of self-directed music videos, including “The Fate of Ophelia.” However, the network has yet to confirm whether she’ll actually attend the show and accept in person.

Swift doesn’t have any known conflicts on the calendar, but her husband, Travis Kelce, has a Kansas City Chiefs game on the same day in Miami, across the country from where the VMAs will be held in Los Angeles. Therefore, if she decides to cheer him on, it’d be difficult for her to make it to the ceremony, meaning she’d have to accept the award with a pre-taped speech.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless of her choice, she’ll definitely be there in one form or another. Swift already announced that her new music video for “Patient Zero,” from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, will premiere during the VMAs. In line with her Artist Director Honors, Swift helmed it herself. She stars in it alongside Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell in what looks to be one of her most cinematic videos yet.

Swift could also make history depending on how many Moonpeople trophies she takes home. With the Artist Director Honors, she’s already set to break her tie with Beyoncé for the most VMAs won by an artist at 31 awards, and that number could very well grow. If she takes home all of the 11 categories she’s nominated in, she’ll break the record for the most VMA wins in a single night, beating Peter Gabriel’s 10 victories, as pointed out by ActionNetwork.com.

She could also extend her record for the most Video of the Year awards if “The Fate of Ophelia” wins, joining “Fortnight,” “Anti-Hero,” “All Too Well,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and “Bad Blood.” Given how Swift won this award three years in a row, only taking a break for the show in 2025, when she didn’t release any eligible videos, her chances are pretty high.