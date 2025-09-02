Taylor Swift is the most awarded artist in the history of the MTV Video Music Awards. At the 2024 ceremony, she won seven Moon Person trophies, surpassing Beyoncé to break the record for the most VMAs by an artist, with 30 career wins. In addition, she extended her record for most Video of the Year wins, taking home her fifth prize for “Fortnight,” and winning the category for the third year in a row.

Therefore, fans might expect the reigning queen of the VMAs to make an appearance at the 2025 ceremony. But that might not be the case. Unlike the past few years, Swift only received one nomination for Artist of the Year. She’ll face off against Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga, who leads the pack with 12 nominations.

While some may consider this a snub, Swift didn’t release any new music or videos during the 2025 eligibility period, as her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, was honored the previous year. (So, it’s actually a feat to still be nominated.) This raises questions about Swift’s attendance.

Will Taylor Attend The VMAs?

MTV has not yet confirmed whether Swift will attend the 2025 VMAs. But in true Swiftian fashion, her presence will likely not be known until the day of the ceremony, which takes place on Sept. 7. For most award shows, Swift doesn’t announce her attendance in advance and typically shows up on the red carpet, unless she’s also performing or presenting at the show.

While Swift’s nomination is rather impressive, it doesn’t give her as much incentive to show up to the 2025 VMAs. However, she may attend to accept Artist of the Year if she wins, given that it would be her third consecutive year winning the prize. It would also be an opportunity to promote her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

There’s also a chance that Swift might actually be abroad all weekend. Her fiancé, Travis Kelce, is playing a football game with the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paolo, Brazil, on Sept. 5, just two days before the VMAs. According to Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo, the NFL is reportedly working on a security plan for Swift to attend the game, which could mean she’ll skip the VMAs.

That said, this is the same person who flew across the world from Tokyo to Las Vegas, immediately after an Eras Tour show, to support Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl. If Swift wanted to attend the VMAs, she could find a way to get there on time. Swifties will just have to wait to find out on Sept. 7.