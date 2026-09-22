For Taylor Swift, the life of a showgirl never ends — literally. The singer has announced a surprise new single, “Patient Zero,” which is being released very soon. “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single “Patient Zero” will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!),” she wrote on social media.

Swift preceded the Sept. 22 reveal with a two-hour countdown on her website, following a series of mysterious Easter eggs online. Earlier that morning, Swift updated her Instagram bio to “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u,” changing the letter O’s to zeroes. She did the same thing across her Spotify playlist and Apple Music’s “The Life of a Showgirl” lyrics. She also changed her glittery orange logo on Apple Music to a glittery silver one, hinting at something new.

Fans can pre-order collector’s edition “Patient Zero” CDs on Swift’s website for the next 24 hours, with acoustic and piano versions also available. They all feature new cover art depicting Swift in unsettling concrete hallways à la an asylum. Notably, the “piano version” cover is Swift’s first to show off her engagement ring from her new husband, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift

It’s unclear whether “Patient Zero” signals the start of a new music era or is simply a standalone single. The pre-order pages all display the logo of her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl, while her website has the same font in new but bleaker colors, which could mean that “Patient Zero” is an extension of that era.

Swift’s announcement comes just a week after she made a surprise appearance in a Law & Order: SVU-themed sketch on the 2026 Emmys, where she planted cryptic Easter eggs that producers confirmed were indeed real: “Saccharide. Aries. From the vineyard. North or south.” Most fans connected the dots to the long-rumored release of Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version), but does it actually relate to “Patient Zero”? Swifties will find out very soon.