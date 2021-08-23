Is The Queen Really Going To Sue Harry & Meghan?

Queen Elizabeth’s legal team are reportedly consulting with libel experts in case Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s criticism of “The Firm” continues, according to The Sun.

The publication claims they were told by a “well-placed source” that the Queen is “exasperated with repeated attacks” directed at the royal family, and that “enough is enough”. The monarchy’s legal team is reportedly “consulting libel experts” and Harry and Meghan “will be made aware” of any legal operations set to occur and that “repeated attacks will not be tolerated.” Bustle has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment and will update this piece should any be made available.

The Sun is also reporting that a legal warning has been sent by Buckingham to Penguin Random House, who are set to publish Harry’s memoir in late 2022. This also happens to be around the time that Queen Elizabeth will be celebrating her Platnium Jubilee, which will celebrate her 70th year as Britain’s reigning monarch.

Harry’s memoir will be an “intimate and heartfelt look” into his “experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” according to an official press release. Intending to cover his childhood up to the present day, the prince hopes that in telling his story he can “help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.” The proceeds of this book will be donated to charity, per Penguin Random House.

“The royals’ legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy,” the source told The Sun. “If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life.” It’s also alleged that lawyers could ask Penguin Random House “for advance warning of its contents and a right to reply.”

The Sussexes have reportedly issued legal warnings of their own in recent days. In a article published on Aug. 19, the Daily Beast claimed that law firm Schillings sent out letters on behalf of the couple to at least one British newspaper to dispute reports that they had “reignited a rift” with the royals by “publicly attacking” the queen.

Harry and Meghan and their relationship with the royal family are often the subject of conflicting reports. This case is no different — The Sun’s story comes after Harpers Bazaar US royal correspondent Omid Scobie told Good Morning America that the couple’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth is “as strong as ever”. He added that Harry and Meghan had “nothing but love for her” and that their daughter’s name, Lilibet, is proof of their “close relationship”.

The couple has previously taken legal action against the British tabloid press, with Meghan winning a copyright claim against the Daily Mail and Harry accepting an apology and damages from the publication over a false report. The Prince is also suing the Sun and The Mirror in relation to alleged phone-hacking, and previously threatened legal action against the BBC for reporting that the couple had not asked the Queen’s permission to name their child Lilibet, one of the Queen’s nicknames.