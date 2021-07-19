After recently opening up in several high-profile interviews about his mental health, his wife Meghan Markle, his family, and what it was like living as a royal, it seems Prince Harry isn’t done divulging details about the royal family. On July 19, the Duke of Sussex announced he’s releasing a memoir — one that he’s reportedly secretly been working on with Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer. Now, the project has a home with publishing giant Penguin Random House. The book is tentatively scheduled to come out in late 2022.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Prince Harry wrote in the announcement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Harry plans to donate the proceeds of the memoir to charity. And while no monetary figures were disclosed, Prince Harry likely sold the rights to the memoir for seven figures, seeing as other world-class celebrities like the Obamas and the Clintons have cashed similar checks for their work.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Penguin describes the book as “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” The statement continues, explaining that the tell-all will be “covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father,” and that Harry will “will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Throughout 2021, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made headlines by coming clean and revealing some heartbreaking truths about what it’s like to live royally in today’s world. The pair first sat down with Oprah Winfrey this spring for a special titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry. During the hour-and-a-half-long interview, the two talked about making their decision to step away from the crown, racism within the palace walls, and the lies that have been told throughout the years. Meghan Markle even revealed that at one point she considered committing suicide, as the situation had become unlivable for her.

Just a few months later, Harry and Oprah released The Me You Can't See, a docuseries on mental health that also featured celebrities like Glenn Close and Lady Gaga. In his moments on camera, the royal shared that he regretted not helping his wife through her depression sooner and how he abused alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Prince Harry will join his wife in authorship, as the Duchess of Sussex published The Bench in June. The children’s book project — also published with Penguin Random House — was inspired by the relationship between her husband and their son Archie.