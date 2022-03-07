The Walking Dead universe is expanding with another spinoff, and this time, zombies are taking over a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. Like some of the franchise’s offshoots where fan favorites get their own shows, Isle of the Dead will follow the journey of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they fight to survive in new territory.

On March 7, AMC announced the new six-episode series in the works, with Walking Dead writer Eli Jorné attached as the showrunner. Via a press release, President of Entertainment at AMC Networks Dan McDermott said the show will “explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.” Here’s everything to know about the Isle of the Dead spinoff, including the show’s plot and cast.

The Isle of the Dead Plot & Cast

According to the AMC press release, Maggie and Negan will venture to a city “long ago cut off from the mainland” and taken over by the dead. In its “crumbling” state, Manhattan will be “filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.” No one knows how Maggie and Negan will actually get to New York, but maybe their location change will be addressed as Season 11 wraps this month.

So far, only Cohan and Morgan are set to reprise their roles. Cohan, who has been a recurring guest star on The Walking Dead since Season 2, left the franchise in 2018 due to contract negotiation issues. Though she missed almost all of Season 10, she returned for the finale and has been one of the main characters in Season 11 alongside Morgan, who joined the series in Season 6. Promising that the series will “reinvent” the Walking Dead universe in a press release, Morgan said, “Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world??” He adds that he’s “beyond excited.”

Morgan and Cohan’s characters haven’t always been on the best terms, especially since Negan ended up killing Maggie’s husband in Season 7. They’ve had to work together since then, cooperating just to stay alive. Morgan and Cohan, who’ve previously co-starred in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, will serve as executive producers of the upcoming show.

The spinoff announcement comes in the thick of The Walking Dead’s 11th season, with three episodes left to air. This prompted some fans to lament the news online, saying that the network spoiled their own show and now they know that Maggie and Negan make it out alive. “Please stop spoiling the fates of characters in the original show by announcing spin off shows with said characters in,” one posted on Twitter.

The Isle of the Dead Release Date

Isle of the Dead is set for a 2023 release on AMC and AMC+. It will likely be available after the other still-untitled Walking Dead spinoff featuring Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) is released next year. Both the trailer and exact premiere date will likely be announced closer to the streaming date.