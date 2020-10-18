It's been four years since Insecure premiered during the 2016 presidential election cycle, and Issa Rae's Saturday Night Live monologue on Oct. 17 illustrated that she's come much further than the country has in the meantime. "The results came in, and, of course, everybody was freaking out. I was freaking out" the first-time host recalled onstage in Studio 8H. "And it felt really awkward for my life to be going so good. Like, it was rude to be peaking right when democracy was collapsing. It's just really weird to say thank god for what happened in the fall of 2016."

Despite the HBO series' instant success, Rae admitted to feeling "awkward and Black" throughout what she compared to her freshman year of high school. "I'd see all the cliques and the cool girls that I wanted to be friends with, and I even dealt with bullies sometimes," she joked. "You guys know it as Twitter."

The four-time Emmy nominee went on to describe how "Twitter can be so scary," quipping that "being dragged on social media feels like a low-stakes horror movie." Not to worry though: all it has taken is a dead phone battery to escape the trolls and snap her back to reality.

More to come...