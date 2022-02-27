'Game Of Thrones' & 'Derry Girls' Stars Are Teaming Up In ITV’s New Drama

ITV’s upcoming four-part adaptation of Holding, based on Graham Norton’s bestselling debut fiction novel, is a murder mystery set in a small Irish village with secrets. Adapted by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Corgan, the show sees the dark past of its villagers unravel as the investigation into the murder unfolds. Here’s everything you need to know about Holding and what to expect from the four-part drama.

Holding Plot

Set in the fictional village of Duneen in West Cork, Norton’s novel and the TV adaptation follows the sudden death of Tommy Burke, whose body is discovered in the village. Local Sergeant PJ Collins is tasked with solving this mystery, but his attempts to do so are somewhat hampered by the complex and lively characters of the village who in turn have their own secrets.

Holding Cast

Leading the cast of Holding is Game of Thrones alum Conleth Hill as Sergeant PJ Collins, who is admittedly a bit rubbish at his job but holds the community together as their local Garda. Hill is joined by Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney who plays Bríd Riordan, who was due to marry Tommy before his untimely demise. But it seems that relationship was a little complicated, with Peaky Blinders’ Charlene McKenna playing Evelyn Ross, who was also in love with the late Tommy.

ITV

Elizabeth is Missing’s Helen Behan plays Evelyn’s eldest sister Abigail, who brought up her two younger sisters following the death of their parents. This includes The South Westerlies’ Amy Conroy, who plays middle sister Florence.

My Left Foot’s Brenda Fricker, GameFace’s Pauline McLynn, and Normal People’s Clinton Liberty round out the cast as Lizzie Meany, local shop owner Eileen, and young detective Linus.

ITV

Holding Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer for Holding already and it looks absolutely hilarious. Despite being short, it showcases the deep connections of the community as they react to the sudden death of Tommy – including all the suspicions and drama you’d expect from such an event.

Holding Release Date

There isn’t an exact air date yet, but you can expect to see Holding on TV sometime in March 2022 - so soon!