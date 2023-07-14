The Jack Ryan Cast Weighed In On Possible Spin-Offs After The Series Finale

Heading into the fourth and final season of Jack Ryan, the titular Tom Clancy character was facing his most dangerous mission yet. Newly appointed as the CIA’s acting deputy director, Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) discovers deep internal corruption, along with a disturbing conspiracy connecting a drug cartel and a terrorist organization in the Prime Video thriller. Knowing the series was heading into its final chapter before filming began allowed the team to take care in how they’d end Jack Ryan, which premiered in 2018.

“We wanted to keep the action and thrills and all that for the audience, but I think most importantly to me was — if we were going to end it — to make sure that the audience also had a culmination of these characters and these relationships that they connected to, and that they felt that they were saying goodbye as well,” Krasinski, who also serves as an executive producer, explained to TheWrap in an interview published on June 30. “So I think for us, it was the emotional impact of making sure that we ended the show, rather than on some action-packed moment, that the moment was about all of us together.”

Among the actor’s Season 4 co-stars were Wendell Pierce (James Greer), Michael Kelly (Mike November), Betty Gabriel (CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright), Abbie Cornish (Cathy Mueller), Michael Peña (Domingo “Ding” Chavez), and Louis Ozawa (Chao Fah).

Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Though TheWrap reported that Krasinski was tight-lipped about possibly returning to the famous role previously portrayed by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine in past adaptations, Kelly made no secret that he’d reprise his role as Mike November, if given the opportunity. “I never want to close this book, I love this book,” the House of Cards alum told the outlet. “I want to keep reading it, doing it, and being in it. I have a blast. It’s the greatest job ever.”

While Jack Ryan won’t return for Season 5, he might still get the opportunity to continue playing the CIA vet. Deadline reported in May 2022 that Amazon Studios was developing a potential spinoff series centered on Peña’s Chavez character, who joined the series in Season 4. In a recent sitdown with Digital Spy, however, Peña had no new updates. “I have no idea [if the spin-off is happening] to be honest with you. That's between Amazon and the Clancy estate. I think the fans want to see [it]," he said, adding that he personally wants “to see more of” Kelly’s character, too. “I'm such a big fan and working with the guy and John Krasinski was awesome too. But we’ll see what the fans want.”

Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Pierce, for his part, is being similarly secretive about the chances of seeing CIA operative Greer in a Jack Ryan spinoff. “As a good officer would say, I have no idea,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, which noted he was “smiling profusely” when he answered the question. “As this CIA officer, I have no idea. But I would hope that the impact of this season is worthy enough for consideration of other incarnations of this story.”