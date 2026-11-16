Everybody wants more Nobody Wants This, especially after Season 3’s messy fallout. The latest installment, which premiered in October, delivered romantic grand gestures and juicy character drama, leaving viewers clamoring to see what happens next. Just one day before Netflix renewed the hit comedy for a fourth season, star Jackie Tohn appeared at T-Mobile’s T-Mix House in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of the carrier’s new customizable plans — and caught up with Bustle to chat about her character Esther’s transformative and deeply relatable journey so far.

“In Season 1, Esther really had a stick up her ass. She was trying to control everything. In Season 2, she's, like, threatening to have a good time. She's like, ‘I'm fun,’ while she screams in your face,” Tohn says of Esther trying to juggle her marriage, parenthood, and having a life outside of that. “But then [in] Season 3, we see her dating. We see her out there, making the hard decisions. Choosing yourself in a relationship when so many people just stay in the thing, that's respectable.”

Nobody Wants This Season 3 sees what life is like for Esther after she initiates a separation from her husband, Sasha (played by Timothy Simons). While he struggles with dating — including a passionate but misguided hookup with Morgan (Justine Lupe) — she finds herself flourishing, even dating divorced dad Julian (Steven Weber).

While fans are divided on whether Esther and Sasha should make it work, Tohn loves that the show gives their characters room to really explore what’s right for them. “He's having this awakening. He went up to his father, he got that promotion, and he is running the company now, and he is sort of growing a pair,” she says. “And that might be hot to Esther.”

Katrina Marchinowski/Netflix

Morgan also complicates their relationship, and as Sasha sorts out his feelings for his friend after their tryst, he hooks up with Esther. Even Tohn says she’s “on the fence” about which couple is endgame. “I see so many comments on Instagram saying, ‘Oh my God, Sasha and Esther forever,’ and I see so many of those for Sasha and Morgan,” she says. “But for some reason, I want [Esther and Sasha] to be together.”

Tohn acknowledges that Esther played a bigger role in their breakup, but the series understands that relationships are far from black and white, which viewers will get to see more of in Season 4. “I know Esther is hurt, but Sasha did nothing wrong. You can't even fault him. [The show’s writers] don't want people to go home at the end of the day hating Sasha, and they don't hate Esther either,” she says. “It's like, f*ck, these are the real things. The show is so good at capturing the nuance of relationships.”