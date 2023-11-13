Don’t ask Jacob Elordi to be a superhero. In his new cover story for British GQ published on Nov. 13, the actor revealed that he was asked to audition for the role of Superman in an unnamed project. However, he refused for an unexpected reason.

“Well, they asked me to read for Superman,” he revealed. “That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me.”

Why Elordi Won’t Play Superheroes

Elordi’s stance on playing Superman extends to all comic book franchises. When asked if he ever envisioned himself in a superhero film, he bluntly replied, “Not particularly, no,” before explaining why he’s resisting those roles.

“I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me, ‘Anything can happen!’” he said in a tone which the outlet describes as false cheer. “And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies.”

Jacob Elordi attends the 61st New York Film Festival "Priscilla" Press Conference on October 06, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, he couldn’t resist making one more jab at his agent, who probably wasn’t too pleased with his honesty. “And then I’m supposed to finish it with: ‘Never say never!’” he said.

Why Elordi Is Hesitant To Join Franchises

Elordi’s disdain for superhero franchises stems back to one of his breakout film roles in the Netflix rom-com The Kissing Booth, which spawned two sequels.

“I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies,” he said. “Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal.”

He has been outspoken against those films in the past, telling the outlet in 2022 that the effects of the trilogy’s success almost made him quit acting.

“[It] might sound quite sensitive and dramatic, but I am sensitive and I’m very dramatic,” he said. “I hated being a character to the public. I felt so far from myself.”

Jacob Elordi attends a screening of The Kissing Booth at NETFLIX on May 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He originally accepted those movies simply because he needed a job, but now that he’s built his resume, Elordi said he’s determined not to follow the common ethos of “one for me, one for you” with his acting projects.

“That one’s a trap as well, because it can become 15 for them, none for you,” he added. “You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So it’s a fine dance. My ‘one for them,’ I’ve done it.”