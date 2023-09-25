Christian Bale’s portrayal of the DC superhero Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, remains one of the most acclaimed performances of his career. The Academy Award-winning actor played the Caped Crusader in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, which enjoyed huge critical and commercial success. However, the coveted role almost went to someone else.

In Sept. 2023, screenwriter David S. Goyer, who co-wrote Nolan’s Batman trilogy, revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he initially championed Jake Gyllenhaal for the leading role of Batman. “We would chat about all sorts of things. There were a number of people who had screen-tested, and I had advocated for Gyllenhaal,” Goyer shared. “I mean, Gyllenhaal is amazing, Christian Bale is amazing, so who knows what.” Host Josh Horowitz went on to ask Goyer if there’s any existing footage of Gyllenhaal portraying the Gotham guardian, to which he responded: “I believe there is, yes.”

The Batman screenwriter also shared that “there were a couple of different candidates in the running” for the DC villain Ra’s Al Ghul during pre-production, but the role was eventually awarded to Liam Neeson as he “was a little older,” making him a better fit for the part.

As mentioned, the trilogy’s leading role ultimately went to Bale, who portrayed the iconic superhero in 2005’s Batman Begins, 2008’s The Dark Knight, and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises — all of which earned a combined total of more than $1 billion at the global box office.

As for Gyllenhaal, he eventually got his superhero movie moment in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which he played the film’s villain, Mysterio.

Warner Bros Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Goyer also disclosed that studio bosses almost cast another Hollywood heavyweight in the 2012 sequel The Dark Knight Rises, in an attempt to recreate the success of the late Heath ledger’s Oscar-winning turn as The Joker.