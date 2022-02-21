The music world is paying tribute to Jamal Edwards following the announcement of his untimely passing. The pioneer and icon of Black music was just 31 years old. Earlier, his mother, Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards, shared a statement asking for privacy to grieve, and remembering her son’s enormous achievements. "Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many,” she wrote. “Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on.”

Born in Luton, and raised in Acton, West London, the music entrepreneur founded the hugely influential online video platform SB.TV when he was just fifteen, using the channel to share freestyle raps filmed on a camcorder. Championing Black British artists whilst the mainstream industry turned the other way, Edwards pioneered an alternative approach to the music scene — bringing friendship, collaboration, DIY values, and Black voices to the forefront.

After founding SB.TV in 2006, Edwards single-handedly documented the best of the emerging UK grime scene. Dave, Skepta, Stormzy, Krept & Konan, and Ghetts — now major names in rap — all got their early breaks on the music channel. In 2010, a fresh-faced Ed Sheeran performed “You Need Me, I Don't Need You” on SB.TV, long before his debut album turned him into a star. Edwards has been credited with helping to launch all of these artists’ careers.

Ten years ago a video in collaboration with Google Chrome showcased Edwards’ tireless work at SB.TV, and two years later, he was awarded an MBE for his remarkable achievements in music and business.

A pre-debut album Ed Sheeran performed on SB.TV twelve years ago

Dave, who later won the prestigious Mercury Prize for his debut album ‘Psychodrama’, featured on SB.T.V when he was just seventeen.

Today, Edwards’ friends and collaborators are sharing their memories of him, and paying tribute to his dedication to platforming talented new artists. “Heartbroken to hear this,” Dua Lipa wrote in an Instagram story. “RIP Jamal. My thoughts are with all his friends and family and the many people’s lives he has touched and brought together. Gone way too soon.” Meanwhile, Edwards’ mum’s Loose Women colleague, Stacey Solomon, said: “One of the greatest, kindest, most sincere, and humble people I ever had the pleasure of meeting. Just devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with Brenda, Tanisha, and all of Jamal’s loved ones.

