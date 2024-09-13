Janet Jackson’s infamous 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction isn’t the only time she’s suffered a fashion faux pax on stage. In a new interview with Vogue, the singer recalled performing for the late Queen Elizabeth II in the ‘90s and detailed an unfortunate mishap involving one of her most iconic looks.

“I was performing for the Queen of England, and we were doing Rhythm Nation. Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right up my booty crack,” Jackson said. “I couldn't believe it happened. I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened.”

The singer added that she quickly devised a solution during her royal performance. “I never turned my back to her,” Jackson continued. “Which, some of the choreography, I was supposed to. I just faced forward.”

The singer’s split pants were part of her memorable Rhythm Nation look, inspired by Ray Bradbury’s dystopian 1953 novel Fahrenheit 451. Speaking to Vogue, Jackson said she turned to fashion designer Bill Whitten to help create the outfit, which she also wore while receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Janet’s Super Bowl Mishap

As mentioned, this isn’t the only time Jackson was forced to grapple with an onstage malfunction. In February 2004, the singer joined Justin Timberlake as a surprise guest during that year’s Halftime Show. During their performance, Timberlake ripped away part of Jackson’s outfit, revealing one of her breasts underneath.

Janet Jackon receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The incident sparked a wave of controversy at the time, which Jackson has since said was “blown way out of proportion.” Speaking in her 2022 Lifetime documentary, she continued, “Of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s gotta stop. Justin and I are very good friends and we will always be very good friends.”

In the self-titled doc, the singer also made clear that she and Timberlake have both “moved on,” but confessed that she had a tough time dealing with the backlash.

“People wishing ill of you, people coming up to my brothers and saying things, wishing I was put away … It can take its toll on you emotionally,” she said. “So I just stayed focused on my work, stayed close to friends, stayed in touch with family and that was enough for me to pull through.”