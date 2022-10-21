Taylor Swift made fans gasp when she revealed that Track 4 — “Snow on the Beach” — on her new Midnights album would be the long-rumored collaboration with Lana Del Rey. Now, after the Oct. 21 release of the album, we know that the “Video Games” singer isn’t the only pop star tied to the new song. The legendary Janet Jackson receives a surprise shout-out on “Snow on the Beach,” which was co-produced by Swift and Del Rey’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Del Rey primarily sings background vocals on the ballad, with her signature harmonies most notable in the chorus, gradually building to the fast-paced bridge that highlights Jackson. “Now I’m all for you like Janet,” the duo sings, nodding to her 2001 hit “All For You” and the album named after it. Jackson has yet to respond to the mention, but she has a proven affinity for Swift. In 2009, Swift told Elvis Duran on his Z100 radio show that Jackson sent her flowers after the infamous VMAs debacle with Kanye West: “Artists that I didn’t even assume knew who I was [have supported me]. I woke up the next day and I had flowers in my hotel room from Janet Jackson.”

Swift opened up about the inspiration behind “Snow on the Beach” in an Instagram video soon after announcing the song, saying she was inspired by connections between two people that are completely in sync, to the point where you question if it’s real. “The song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you — sort of in this cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” she said. “And you’re kind of looking around going, ‘Wait is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this really happening?’ Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

Of course, she also lavished praise on her duet partner Del Rey, expressing her fandom once again by calling her “one of the greatest artists” ever. “The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege, and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for for life,” she said. “Absolutely love her, and I really hope you love the song as much as I do.”