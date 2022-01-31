Janet Jackson’s four-part documentary aired over the weekend on Lifetime and A&E, offering viewers an intimate look into the superstar’s life and career. The self-titled project featured interviews with the performer, her family, and many of her A-list collaborators and peers, from Missy Elliott to Whoopi Goldberg. In the documentary, Jackson discussed memorable career moments, including her childhood ascent to fame, her mainstream breakthrough with 1986’s Control, the infamous 2004 Super Bowl scandal, and the subsequent blacklisting she faced from many corners of the entertainment industry. The television event also teased a new song from the musician titled “Luv I Luv,” which leads us to wonder if Jackson is planning to release a new album and go on tour in the near future.

Her 11th and most recent album, 2015’s Unbreakable, seemed to usher in a new era of Jackson’s career, as the 17-track set marked the singer’s first release via her own independent record label, Rhythm Nation, in partnership with BMG Rights Entertainment. After performing the album’s songs on multiple concert tours and welcoming her first child in January 2017, Jackson released a single titled “Made For Now” featuring Daddy Yankee in 2018. However, any hints of a new album wouldn’t come for a couple more years.

Jackson revealed the title of her forthcoming 12th album, Black Diamond, alongside the announcement of a concert tour of the same name on Feb. 13, 2020. “I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ‘Black Diamond,’” wrote the musician in an Instagram post. “Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy.”

“There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength,” continued the post’s caption. “I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you.”

A month later, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all musicians’ touring plans, and Jackson’s Black Diamond tour was canceled in summer 2020. She then kept quiet regarding new music for about a year before posting a selfie from a recording studio in August 2021. In the Lifetime and A&E documentary, which featured a new song titled “Luv I Luv” during the end credits, she confirmed plans to release Black Diamond in 2022 and embark on a world tour. (The tour dates are still TBD.)

Fans of the performer won’t want to miss the upcoming tour, as Jackson hinted she’ll likely take a step back from working afterward to focus on raising her five-year-old son, Eissa. “I love my new job,” she happily stated, referring to motherhood and stopping short of labeling the potential break as retirement, as many are suspecting.