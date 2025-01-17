Your Month IRL
January 2025 Events, From The Bachelor Premiere To Must-See Theater
Twelve in-person events to put on your radar.
Two years ago, I visited my sister in Hanover, New Hampshire, from which we drove about 20 miles north along the Vermont border to Lake Morey, situated among some quintessentially Vermont hills. When the ice freezes through, often around mid-January, a family-owned lakeside resort plows a 4.5-mile path around the lake’s perimeter. It’s free to enjoy, but you can also borrow gear for a small fee. We rented Nordic-style skates and had a go. What better way to enjoy the season?
As a team, Bustle editors are geared toward resolutions and lifestyle tweaks, and this year many of us are hoping to unplug more, touch grass, all those euphemisms that really just mean: Get your off your phone and into the world. So with that in mind, we’ll be curating a monthly selection of cultural events and installations that we’re jazzed about.
Welcome to the first installment of “Your Month IRL.”
—Brianna Kovan, Deputy Editor, Entertainment
The Calendar
Some dates and details to keep in mind, regardless of what city you call home.
- Jan. 17: Throughout the month, Venus and Saturn will look strikingly close to the naked eye — NASA says they’ll be a couple of finger widths’ distance apart. Be sure to head outside on Jan. 17 or 18, when they’ll appear closest together.
- Jan. 20: Check out the happenings in your area for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The King Center in Atlanta hosts events throughout the month, including a Day Of Service on Jan. 20, and in Houston, and 47th annual parade kicks off at 10 a.m.
- Jan. 21: The delightful Tony-winning musical Shucked continues its first-ever national tour this winter — East Lansing, Michigan, you’re up next (Jan. 21–26) — telling the story of a small-town gal with a big-time corn problem.
- Jan. 23: At 8 p.m., two of last year’s Final Four hoops teams face off, the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. the LSU Tigers. Catch the game at a women’s sports bar, whether you’re in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, or elsewhere.
- Jan. 24: Debut author Colette Shade kicks off an eight-city book tour, stopping soon in San Francisco (Jan. 24) and Washington, D.C. (Feb. 1). Her essay collection, Y2K, combs through early-aughts optimism and its hold on today.
- Jan. 27: Calling Bachelor Nation: When Grant Ellis’ Bachelor season premieres Jan. 27, start up a weekly watch party or join an existing group, complete with brackets, props, and themed hors d’oeuvres.
From Our Local Guides
- Chicago, IL: Restaurant Week (Jan. 24–Feb. 9) makes several pricey Chi-town eateries a little less spensy. More than 470 restaurants, like Michelin-starred BOKA and Galit, will offer multi-course meals for $30 (lunch/brunch) and $45–60 (dinner). —Gabrielle Bondi, Entertainment Editor
- New York, NY: Gwyneth Goes Skiing runs at the Soho Playhouse from Jan. 20–26, based on Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial. The satirical show even ran in scene-of-the-crime Park City, Utah, before heading to New York. I just appreciate the audacity of this entire ordeal. —Jake Viswanath, Staff Writer
- Philadelphia, PA: About an hour’s drive north of the city, check out Fire & Frost Fun (Jan. 17–18) at Peddler’s Village. The free event sounds straight out of Stars Hallow, featuring fire artists, ice sculptures, and a live DJ. —Hannah Kerns, Elite Daily Staff Writer
- Seattle, WA: I’ve been meaning to visit the Keith Haring exhibit at the Museum of Pop Culture, running through March 23, which has 240-plus pieces, some from the artist’s personal collection. —B.K.
- St. Louis, MO: There’s no better way to brave the cold than by throwing on a cozy onesie for the Soulard neighborhood’s Onesie Bar Crawl (Jan 18). For $20, you get a full day of exclusive drink deals, freebies, and an excuse to wear a onesie in public. —Dylan Kickham, Elite Daily Associate Entertainment Editor
- West Palm Beach, FL: Not ready to say goodbye to the holidays? The Ben West Palm’s inaugural Winter Wonderland runs through March 1, boasting South Florida’s first outdoor ice-skating rink. It’s made of real ice, which is wild considering it’s often a balmy 70 degrees here. —Grace Wehniainen, Staff Writer
Have an event for our monthly roundup? Send it to bustlecalendar@bustle.com.