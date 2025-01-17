Two years ago, I visited my sister in Hanover, New Hampshire, from which we drove about 20 miles north along the Vermont border to Lake Morey, situated among some quintessentially Vermont hills. When the ice freezes through, often around mid-January, a family-owned lakeside resort plows a 4.5-mile path around the lake’s perimeter. It’s free to enjoy, but you can also borrow gear for a small fee. We rented Nordic-style skates and had a go. What better way to enjoy the season?

As a team, Bustle editors are geared toward resolutions and lifestyle tweaks, and this year many of us are hoping to unplug more, touch grass, all those euphemisms that really just mean: Get your off your phone and into the world. So with that in mind, we’ll be curating a monthly selection of cultural events and installations that we’re jazzed about.

Welcome to the first installment of “Your Month IRL.”

—Brianna Kovan, Deputy Editor, Entertainment

The Calendar

Some dates and details to keep in mind, regardless of what city you call home.

From Our Local Guides

Restaurant Week (Jan. 24–Feb. 9) makes several pricey Chi-town eateries a little less spensy. More than 470 restaurants, like Michelin-starred BOKA and Galit, will offer multi-course meals for $30 (lunch/brunch) and $45–60 (dinner). —Gabrielle Bondi, Entertainment Editor New York, NY: Gwyneth Goes Skiing runs at the Soho Playhouse from Jan. 20–26, based on Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial. The satirical show even ran in scene-of-the-crime Park City, Utah, before heading to New York. I just appreciate the audacity of this entire ordeal. —Jake Viswanath, Staff Writer

Gwyneth Goes Skiing runs at the Soho Playhouse from Jan. 20–26, based on Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial. The satirical show even ran in scene-of-the-crime Park City, Utah, before heading to New York. I just appreciate the audacity of this entire ordeal. —Jake Viswanath, Staff Writer Philadelphia, PA: About an hour’s drive north of the city, check out Fire & Frost Fun (Jan. 17–18) at Peddler’s Village. The free event sounds straight out of Stars Hallow, featuring fire artists, ice sculptures, and a live DJ. —Hannah Kerns, Elite Daily Staff Writer

About an hour’s drive north of the city, check out Fire & Frost Fun (Jan. 17–18) at Peddler’s Village. The free event sounds straight out of Stars Hallow, featuring fire artists, ice sculptures, and a live DJ. —Hannah Kerns, Elite Daily Staff Writer Seattle, WA: I’ve been meaning to visit the Keith Haring exhibit at the Museum of Pop Culture, running through March 23, which has 240-plus pieces, some from the artist’s personal collection. —B.K.

I’ve been meaning to visit the Keith Haring exhibit at the Museum of Pop Culture, running through March 23, which has 240-plus pieces, some from the artist’s personal collection. —B.K. St. Louis, MO: There’s no better way to brave the cold than by throwing on a cozy onesie for the Soulard neighborhood’s Onesie Bar Crawl (Jan 18). For $20, you get a full day of exclusive drink deals, freebies, and an excuse to wear a onesie in public. —Dylan Kickham, Elite Daily Associate Entertainment Editor

There’s no better way to brave the cold than by throwing on a cozy onesie for the Soulard neighborhood’s Onesie Bar Crawl (Jan 18). For $20, you get a full day of exclusive drink deals, freebies, and an excuse to wear a onesie in public. —Dylan Kickham, Elite Daily Associate Entertainment Editor West Palm Beach, FL: Not ready to say goodbye to the holidays? The Ben West Palm’s inaugural Winter Wonderland runs through March 1, boasting South Florida’s first outdoor ice-skating rink. It’s made of real ice, which is wild considering it’s often a balmy 70 degrees here. —Grace Wehniainen, Staff Writer

Have an event for our monthly roundup? Send it to bustlecalendar@bustle.com.