Now that Jason Kelce has addressed the Super Bowl 2025 topic on everyone’s minds — he’ll be rooting for Philidelphia while also cheering on his brother Travis — the next big question? What will he wear to the Eagles vs. Chiefs rematch on Feb. 9?

During a Jan. 29 episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights, the Philadelphia Eagles alum contemplated his game-day ‘fit at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. At first, he considered a yellow “Big Yeti” shirt (Travis' nickname), but then Travis suggested he wear their new podcast merch, which comes in a variety of colors, and Jason agreed it was a good idea.

But the father of three, who is currently expecting his fourth baby girl with Kylie Kelce, tells Bustle he has another idea for his Super Bowl LIX look. “I don't even know that I'm going to wear podcast merch,” Kelce says at the NFL and YouTube Creator Flag Football Game, on Feb. 8. “I think I'm going to wear this shirt.”

The shirt he’s pointing to says “King Cake Season,” featuring a festive Mardi Gras design with the holiday’s signature dessert and the words “Any way you slice it” beneath it.

It’s a neutral yet vibrant choice for his divided fandom on Super Bowl Sunday. “I like it. It's got a good feel,” he says.

While he’s ruled out wearing his mom’s famous half-Chiefs, half-Eagles jersey from past Super Bowls — where she’s rooted for both teams — it sounds like Mama Kelce won’t be sporting it either (much to Travis’ delight).

“I don't know what mom's wearing,” Jason says. “I guess I haven't asked her, but I don't think she'll be wearing a split jersey.”