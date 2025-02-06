Super Bowl Sunday has a way of bringing out big emotions on both sides, but for Jason Kelce, this year’s rematch between Philadelphia and Kansas City is extra personal. So, is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX?

On the one hand, Kelce spent all 13 years of his professional football career with the Eagles. On the other, his brother, Travis, is the Chiefs’ headline-making tight end.

When the brothers faced off two years ago at Super Bowl LVII, it was clear they’d be repping their respective teams. But now that the older Kelce has retired, he has the freedom (or burden) of watching along as a fan — and he has some thoughts.

He’s Being Diplomatic

During a Jan. 29 episode of the brothers’ podcast, New Heights, Kelce offered a handy solution for the inevitable question of who he’s supporting at the big game. “Anytime somebody asks me who I’m rooting for, I’m going to say I’m rooting for Cher,” he said, declaring “Believe” the “f*cking song of Super Bowl LIX, baby.” (Honestly, a great choice!)

But a little later, Kelce offered his genuine thoughts on the Super Bowl conundrum. “I’ll always root for my brother,” he said. “That’s the reality of it, alright? Even though I’m decked out in Eagles gear, I’m always going to root for Travis.”

Cooper Neill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

However, Kelce also said the people in the Eagles organization “feel like extended family” to him, and so he’s rooting for them as well.

“No matter what, on game day, I’m going to be happy for one of those sides. And I’m going to be sad for the other side,” he continued. “I still feel like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I’m a part of all of these people that root and cheer on our team. I would be lying if I said I don’t want the Eagles to win. But I also want Travis Kelce to win.”

Kylie Kelce Weighed In, Too

Jason’s wife, Kylie, also addressed the question on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie. She began by praising her brother-in-law and all the time and work he’s put into preparing for the Super Bowl. “He’s my family, so I will always cheer on Travis’ accomplishments and hopefully successes.”

But like her husband, Kylie was torn. “I was raised to bleed green,” she said, since she grew up and cultivated her field hockey career in and around Philadelphia, too.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Citing her close relationships with the team and community she still calls “home,” Kylie said she’d be “cheering for the success of those people. Ultimately, the plan is to go to the game and to cheer.”

However, the mom of three (with a fourth on the way) said her daughters would be wearing “Go Uncle Trav” t-shirts. “They love their uncle, and of course, they love cheering him on.”