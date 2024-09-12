After the Final Rose didn’t mark the end of Jenn Tran and Devin Strader’s Bachelorette drama. A week after the turbulent three-hour finale, Devin posted a lengthy, since-deleted video with countless screenshots of texts from throughout the pair’s relationship. “All I’m trying to do here is show that this was a two-way relationship, and I think we can both be held accountable,” he said.

Fans were quick to hold Devin accountable for leaking the personal exchanges, but Jenn, for her part, didn’t tune in.

“He’s wasted already six months of my life. I’m not gonna give him another second, let alone 13 minutes,” Jenn said on a Sept. 12 episode of The Viall Files. “I’m all set.”

While Jenn didn’t watch the video, friends and family reached out to let her know about the massive breach of privacy — and she had some thoughts.

Jenn Called Out The Shocking Leak

“When you get engaged to somebody, when you’re dating somebody, your first thought is never, Oh my gosh, these texts might actually be blasted for the whole world to see,” Jenn said during her podcast appearance. “Like, that is such an invasion of privacy ... I truthfully felt so betrayed, so disrespected, and honestly just upset and disappointed.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Jenn clarified that she had no problem with Devin sharing his side of the story. But she wasn’t OK with him “invading [her] privacy,” and not giving her any notice.

She was also disappointed that Devin’s massive screenshot drop included several particularly personal texts, which were sent while the pair was still engaged. “He conveniently blurred out certain things, but forgot to blur out other things that were very, very private,” Jenn said. “Like, my mom’s on the internet, dude. What’s up with that? It was disrespectful, and I don’t appreciate it at all.”

Devin did apologize on his Instagram story for including certain parts of their conversation, saying he intended to censor “all personal/sensitive information” but “f*cked up” and missed one.

She’s Moving On

After addressing the leak, Jenn announced her intentions to move on from the drama. “At this point, I want to be done. And I want to put this in the past,” she said, adding that this would be the last time she’d be discussing her breakup.

As for what’s next? Jenn is looking forward to her turn on Dancing with the Stars, and said her second runner-up, Jonathon Johnson, would be attending the show as a “very good friend.”

Disney/John Fleenor

The pair drummed up speculation about a potential post-show relationship after making several playful TikTok videos together, but Jenn clarified that she’s not in the dating mindset right now.

“We’ll see where that goes,” she said. “I mean, yeah, I don’t know — for now I just enjoy his company. And I think we’re on the same page with that.”