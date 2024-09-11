A week after the heart-wrenching Bachelorette finale, Devin Strader took to Instagram to discuss his breakup with Season 21 lead Jenn Tran.

On Sept. 10, the Houston-based freight company owner began his 13-minute video by explaining that he wanted to give more context to the split. “This is my truth,” he said, clarifying that he did not want to denounce Jenn. “All I’m trying to do here is show that this was a two-way relationship, and I think we can both be held accountable.”

He Challenged “False Narratives”

As Devin narrated the video, he proceeded to share well over 100 screenshots that appeared to show private texts between the pair from throughout their relationship so that he might show its “inner workings.” He claimed that a week before speaking to Jenn on After the Final Rose, the exes were on “good terms.” He also challenged the claim that he’d broken up with Jenn via a 15-minute phone call.

“I did try to meet up with her, I did try to go to the Happy Couple [visit], and she did not let me, saying that she didn’t deserve to go if it was just going to be a breakup,” he said.

He disagreed with “false narratives” that he pulled away from her after production — claiming that he only did so after the split.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Later in the video, Devin said he had feelings of anxiety following the show, and pointed to the reason for the breakup: “In a lot of these situations, no matter how hard I was trying, it wasn’t good enough. No matter how much effort I would put in, it continued to take an emotional toll on me. And at that point, I really did have to make a decision based on my own happiness.”

Viewers Were Shocked

Fans on social media were horrified by Devin’s decision to post personal messages that were sent to him. “I get wanting to defend yourself and share your side of the story but man this just isn’t it,” said one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “What a massive betrayal.”

Over on Reddit, fans agreed that Jenn “dodged a bullet” and that his decision to share the messages was “so wrong on so many levels.”

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

“That’s not how you treat someone, especially if you’re trying to claim you loved them mere weeks ago,” one fan commented.

Soon after, Devin apologized on his Instagram story.

“I deeply am so sorry for showing sensitive information from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote, seemingly referencing one of the messages included in the roundup. “I know there’s no words that can make this better, but I can ensure that there was no intent to show that text.” As of writing, the story and original post seem to have been deleted from Devin’s profile.