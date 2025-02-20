As Grant Ellis’ Bachelor season draws closer to the end, this would usually be about the time fans (especially the spoiled ones) predict who will get to hand out her own roses. The Bachelorette typically films in spring, in time for a summer airdate. But this year, it’s taking a break — and its most recent lead, Jenn Tran, is weighing in on the unusual turn of events.

Deadline recently broke the news that The Bachelorette Season 22 would not be airing this summer. The outlet also said a return later this year was “unlikely,” but not entirely out of the question. It was a game-changing announcement for the show, which has reliably aired at least one season a year for most of its run (except for a break between Seasons 3 and 4).

During a recent interview with People, Jenn said she was surprised to learn of the show’s hiatus. While she had “no idea” why it was taking a beat, she did offer some speculation. “The Bachelorette does usually air in the summer when people are traveling — I heard that it doesn’t do as well as The Bachelor, which airs in the fall, where people are home and ready to watch TV,” she said.

Jenn — whose season ended in a tumultuous split from ex Devin Strader — isn’t the only Bachelor Nation alum to speculate on the Bachelorette break.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s podcast, Almost Famous, Season 19 lead Rachel Recchia said she’d heard that the new lead had already been chosen before the hiatus was announced.

Ashley, in turn, shared a theory that the scheduling shift was about accommodating the hit reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Though it’s a Hulu series, ABC has been airing the first season after Bachelor broadcasts — so it’s plausible that the network could be toying with the idea of airing Season 2 (which is confirmed to be coming soon) on primetime, too.

Jenn’s Hopes For The Future

Though ABC hasn’t weighed in on the future of The Bachelorette, Jenn is hopeful that a potential new air window could be a positive change for the show.

“Maybe it’ll give a chance for the next Bachelorette to air at a time where there’s more visibility,” she said. “That would be nice.”