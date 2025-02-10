Half the fun of watching The Bachelor is predicting who will become the next lead of The Bachelorette. After all, a final rose may be the main objective, but getting to helm your international quest for love with a couple dozen eligible suitors isn’t the worst consolation prize.

However, that time-honored tradition is reportedly taking a pause this summer. According to Deadline, The Bachelorette will not air this summer and is “unlikely” to return in 2025. A later premiere isn’t “completely ruled out,” however.

In its Feb. 7 report, the outlet clarified that the series has not been canceled and will likely be back on ABC in the future. But still, it’s a big twist.

The Bachelorette has not taken a hiatus in nearly two decades. There was a three-year gap between 2005 and 2008, but besides that blip, the show has aired at least one season every year — even during the first year of the pandemic.

Bachelor Nation’s New Era

While Deadline said it’s “not entirely clear” why The Bachelorette has been put on pause, the decision comes at a moment of flux for the franchise.

For example, the past two years have seen the introduction of two spin-off series, The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette. While the franchise welcomed new shows, it put Bachelor in Paradise on pause in 2024. When it comes back this year, it will reportedly be helmed by a new showrunner.

All this is to say, a lot is going on in Bachelor Nation. And it seems that ABC is open to shuffling things around to find a flow that works best while accommodating new love stories, like the Golden spin-offs.

Speaking of which...

Will A New Show Enter The Chat?

Just like Bachelor in Paradise took a beat and made room for The Golden Bachelorette’s debut last fall, it’s natural to wonder if the upcoming Bachelorette break might be clearing up the schedule for another new show — like, say, Golden Bachelor in Paradise?

To be clear, ABC has not announced a beachy spin-off for Bachelor Nation’s Golden cohort. But several stars have voiced their interest in the potential series, including Golden Bachelorette fan-favorite Charles Ling. (As he told Bustle last fall, he’s still single and loves the beach. So...)

Now that there’s been one season each of The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, there are enough contestants to mix and mingle should ABC go the Paradise route.