Jenna Lyons’ time on The Real Housewives of New York City can be summarized in one sentence: “You didn't bring me on the show for me to show up in a sparkly dress.”

The LoveSeen founder, interior designer, Klarna spokesperson, and former president of J. Crew brought her established fashion reputation to the show. From the first episode, Lyons has proudly defied the unofficial Housewives franchise uniform of designer logos and extravagant evening wear during the daytime. Instead, she donned her signature, understated blend of midriff-revealing button-ups, bejeweled blazers, and luxe denim.

When it comes to fashion, Lyons was unapologetically herself until the end, even wearing jeans to the RHONY reunion, rather than the typical ballgown — a casual choice that caused quite a stir.

“Andy [Cohen] made a big deal out of it, and I was like, who made up the rules?” she told Bustle. “We don't need me in sparkles. Everyone else looks like a trophy and they're gorgeous, but I can just be myself, and I don't feel bad about it.”

Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, and Jenna Lyons at The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere on July 12, 2023 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That bold ethos is evidenced clearly ahead, where Lyons gives her unfiltered thoughts on RHONY drama, the style tip she’d give her co-stars, and what’s on her exclusive Klarna holiday shopping list (spoiler: a condom-size Prada bag).

You often pair professional workwear, like blazers, with risqué items like sheer clothing. How did that combination become your signature?

It took me a long time to realize, and it wasn't until I moved into a more confident place in my life that I felt completely comfortable wearing a sheer shirt or my shirt buttoned low. I just do not care. When you feel confident in your body, it doesn't matter what you're wearing.

How did you react to the debate about you wearing jeans to the RHONY reunion?

It's so funny. I brought a bag full of clothes to the reunion and didn't know what I was going to wear, and I ended up running home and grabbing jeans. Andy [Cohen] made a big deal out of it, and I was like, who made up the rules? You didn't bring me on the show for me to show up in a sparkly dress. We don't need me in sparkles. Everyone else looks like a trophy and they're gorgeous, but I can just be myself, and I don't feel bad about it.

Jenna Lyons on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 reunion. Clifton Prescod/Bravo

I couldn't believe the comments. I wasn’t reading them, but people were sending them to me. People have too much time on their hands. Who the actual f*ck cares?

What styling tip would you give your fellow Housewives?

I think they're all doing a fantastic job and have gotten better as the show goes on. The one thing that was funny is how dressed up they were in the Hamptons. I was like, nobody dresses like that out here. Can we be chill? It makes you look like you don’t go there.

Which of the items on your Klarna holiday shopping list would you gift your RHONY castmates?

Well, it depends on who we're talking about. I think I would probably give them to everyone but Sai.

Is that because of all of the sh*t she gave you about gifting your collaborations?

There was one collaboration that was done and gone. It was over. It wasn't for sale. That was the part that was so funny to me. They were people whose brands I admired, and I just wanted to help support them and give them some airtime. I was not promoting anything of my own. And the fact that that was how it got framed, I was like, hmm... And I'm sorry, what does she do for a living?

She's an influencer — she promotes stuff.

I didn't ask her to post or do anything. There was zero request. I know better.

“When you feel confident in your body, it doesn't matter what you're wearing.”

One of my favorite items on your Klarna holiday shopping list are the Hello Kitty sneakers. Why did you choose those?

When I was growing up, there was no internet. It was the dark ages. There was a little Japanese store in the mall, and this woman had the entire Hello Kitty world, and I had never seen anything like it. Those kinds of illustrations and drawings just weren't part of the American culture at all. Everything was so beautiful, and it really sparked my love and curiosity around graphic design and the way they use color. I saved up my babysitting money and bought everything Hello Kitty.

You also put a tiny Prada bag on your list. What can you even fit in that?

You need to have your keys, a lipstick, maybe a condom depending on what's happening later. Those are the primaries. Everyone walks around with their phone, nobody ever puts it in their purse anyway. You also need mints. People are close talkers.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.