In spite of her many roles in the likes of The Morning Show, Cake, We’re the Millers, and more, Jennifer Aniston will always be known among Friends fans as Rachel Green, who she played on the hit sitcom throughout its hugely-successful 10 season run between 1994 and 2004. However, during a recent interview, the actor revealed that she has left the character of Rachel Green in the past.

“I always love Rachel and go back to Rachel,” the Golden Globe winner told Stellar Magazine in March 2023. “I can’t escape her, actually,” she added, before describing the character as one of her “babies.” Although, when asked if she’d ever take on the role again, Aniston shut down the possibility, clarifying: “I feel like I have done them all; wrap them up and put them in a neat pile and put them away.”

The Rumor Has It star’s comments came after a March 2023 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, during which she was asked about the likelihood of another Friends reunion. “I don’t think so,” the actor told host Jonathan Ross. “I think that was it, I think that was the swansong. But you do never know.”

Aniston did, however, reveal that the cast of Friends “stays in touch,” adding that herself, David Schwimmer (Ross Gellar), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Courteney Cox (Monica Gellar), and Matt Le Blanc (Joey Tribbiani) will “never shake each other” as they’re “family forever.”

Meanwhile, the Emmy winner also revealed that “once in a while” she will rewatch episodes of Friends. “I’ll stand there and go, ‘Huh, I don’t remember that.’”

In 2021, Friends fans were delighted when the show’s cast reunited for the first time in 16 years in the HBO Max reunion special Friends: The Reunion. The one-off episode featured iconic scene re-creations, a string of cameo appearances, and an A-list celebrity singalong.

During an April 2023 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Aniston revealed that “no one really expected” just how emotional the reunion episode would end up being, describing the experience as more “intense” than she had anticipated.