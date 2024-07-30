Fashion legend Jennifer Aniston has had a long history of influencing her characters’ wardrobes — even the chicest ones. While Rachel Green was a certified trendsetter (in both fashion and beauty realms), she still occasionally borrowed from her IRL counterpart’s style playbook. For example, in the show’s seventh season, Rachel rocked a red dress to an awards show nearly identical to Aniston’s Emmy’s dress from the year before.

Decades later, Aniston is back on the TV circuit playing yet another stylish character: Alex Levy on The Morning Show. While Alex’s anchorperson day job entails a wardrobe slightly more formal than Aniston’s minimalist and saucy sensibilities, Alex’s latest look is straight out of the Jennifer Aniston fashion Hall of Fame.

Jennifer’s Little Black Dress

The Apple TV+ hit is currently filming Season 4, bringing fans closer to a release date (currently TBD). While the salacious newsroom drama is beloved for the dynamic between its two leads, played by Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the fashion alone makes it a must-watch.

Case in point, Aniston’s latest number as journalist Alex. On Monday, July 29, the star was spotted filming in New York wearing a timeless little black dress. The floor-length piece featured a halter neckline with a deep, deep V. The twisty detail on the waist was flanked by a sheer panel that wrapped around her back.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In Aniston’s decades-long tenure as a style star, she made the LBD her red carpet signature. Though the slinky dress is peak minimalism, hers often incorporated spicy details like keyhole cut-outs and cleavage-baring necklines. Alex’s latest look, therefore, was totally on brand for Aniston.

It’s totally likely for Aniston to have had input on Alex’s look. Costume Designer Debra McGuire, who styled her on both Friends and The Morning Show, explained it well. “A lot of actors will give notes on what they wear well. And it’s rare that they’re correct,” she previously told Bustle. “The thing about Jennifer Aniston, whether she’s Rachel, Alex, [or] Jennifer: she knows her body.”

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Alex completed the look with more black pieces including peep-toe heels, a clutch, a matching phone case, and gold jewelry.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, In Another Scene...

A day prior, the actor was spotted filming in a more casual ensemble. She paired a white sleeveless button-up with wide-leg khaki trousers. Unfortunately, her neutrals didn’t stay bright for long — she got doused with oil in the scene. It’s unclear why or who threw grime on her, but we’ll all find out come Season 4.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Will Alex Levy outstyle Rachel Green? We’ll see.