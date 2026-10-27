Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Got The Breast Lift She Long Wanted

Jennifer Lawrence stays true to her word, whether it comes to her new hair-care line, Mes, or plastic surgery. In a cover story for The Cut, published on Oct. 27, the actor gave an update on her journey with plastic surgery, revealing she got the procedure she had been wanting for a while — and already has another idea in mind.

While Lawrence focused on her hair, she revealed she got a breast lift. “I want to be a sexy mom,” she said. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her sh*t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my sh*t together.” One day, she also wants a facelift to keep fulfilling this goal, though that doesn’t seem like something she’ll do anytime soon.

Lawrence previously told The New Yorker a year ago that she had to quit vaping in order to undergo the breast lift she wanted, explaining that her body reacted differently to her second pregnancy. “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she said, referring to the birth of her 3-year-old son, Cy. “Second one, nothing bounced back.”

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She felt especially motivated to get it done before filming a nude scene in her next movie, Martin Scorsese’s What Happens at Night, which has now wrapped production. However, she still would have gotten the surgery even without a career-related reason. “Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way,” she said. “But I think yes.”

Lawrence added that she avoids fillers “because they show on camera,” but will sparingly get a little Botox, noting that she has to “use her forehead” in films and “play people who don’t have access to celebrity dermatology.” Reprising her role as Katniss Everdeen in the new Hunger Games prequel would probably count as one of those instances.

Lawrence’s laissez-faire approach to plastic surgery may come as a surprise given how she’s spoken out about facing cosmetic speculation as a woman in the public eye, sarcastically telling Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine in 2023, “Apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery.”

“I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,’” she said. “Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.’”