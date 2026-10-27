The rumors you may have read about are true: Jennifer Lawrence is launching her own hair care brand. Mes°, which launches Oct. 27 on mesbeauty.com, is a biodesigned line built around a deceptively simple premise: Hair care should work without requiring a complicated routine.

If you’re rolling your eyes at yet another celebrity beauty brand, I hear you. The Oscar-winning actor came to the hair care space with a familiar frustration: She couldn’t find products that made her hair look good while also prioritizing its health.

After dyeing her hair dark brown for The Hunger Games and cycling through colors for other roles, Lawrence cut her lengths into a pixie as a fresh start — a transformation that marked the beginning of her hair health journey. “I found that, with the products I was using, it was always an either/or: either my hair is styled, which means hairspray and hot tools and teasing. Or it’s healthy, which means it’s listless and flat and damp,” she said at a preview event ahead of the launch.

This trade-off became the mission behind Mes°: high-performance hair care that helps you get the look you want without turning your routine into a second job. Delivering on that promise, however, requires smart formulation.

Jennifer Lawrence and Jasmina Aganovic. Mes Beauty Mes Beauty 1 / 2

After hearing a TED Talk by Jasmina Aganovic, a beauty industry veteran and MIT-trained chemical and biological engineer, Lawrence knew she'd found the right person to help bring her vision to life. Aganovic, who also founded biology-based beauty brand Arcaea and fragrance brand Future Society, wasn't immediately convinced. At the preview event, Lawrence recalled calling Aganovic multiple times, insisting she'd wait until the engineer was ready to work with her.

Together, the duo built Mes° around three core concepts. In Situ° Design is about creating products that work with hair in its real-life context, including helping a style last beyond wash day. The brand’s “unbothered beauty” philosophy prioritizes multifunctional formulas that deliver results without a complicated routine. And Creative Biodesign uses biology as a starting point for rethinking familiar hair care challenges.

Mes Beauty

The brand’s debut comes with three products: a reparative mask, a volumizing mist, and a restyling serum. Each tackles a different hair frustration, but the common thread is making a good hair day a little less labor-intensive.

The Multitask Repair Mask

Traditionally, hair masks come with a whole production: shampoo, treatment, rinse, style, repeat. It’s the pain point Lawrence and Aganovic aimed to address with the Multitask Repair Mask. Apply it to dry hair before shampooing and leave it on for five minutes or overnight.

The magic lies in the biomimetic tri-lipid complex and olive squalane, a combo that helps protect and replenish hair's lipid barrier. According to the brand, it delivers up to 158% more lipids in hair and reduces protein loss during washing.

And since every product in the line is multifunctional, it doubles as a styler: Use it to create a sleek wet-hair look (instead of lube, which Lawrence quipped was the only thing that truly worked for her in the past).

The Good Roots Volume Mist

Lawrence has a particular beef with volumizing sprays. “I’ve always been looking for a better option,” she said, noting that she’d never purchased the same one twice. Enter: the Good Roots Volume Mist, a root-lifting formula made with the brand’s ARC-5™ Technology and Mediterranean Microalgae.

Rather than focusing on volume alone, the mist is designed to help balance excess scalp oil while lifting hair at the roots. The brand says clinical testing found a reduction in scalp oiliness over 14 days, while its styling claims include up to 2.5 times more volume with heat styling compared with air-drying.

Lawrence’s main requirement was that the formula deliver lift without the usual crunchy, product-y finish. “It never gets crunchy,” she said. “Your hair is soft and fluffy and it stays for days because it’s actually a scalp treatment.”

In other words, the goal isn’t just to make hair look bigger for a few hours — it’s to give roots a lift without leaving lengths stiff or crispy.

The Off-Duty Restyling Serum

Rounding out the trio is the Off-Duty Restyling Serum, a product Lawrence describes as “a hot tool replacement styling serum.”

“I get photographed pretty much every time I leave my house, but I don’t have time to give myself a blowout,” she said. “And I don’t want to be putting hot tools on my hair every day. So I wanted something where I could brush my hair and put something in and give it that floof.”

The bi-phase formula combines a lightweight oil phase to smooth frizz and restore shine with a serum phase designed to strengthen hair and help reshape it. “It goes on and almost looks a little wet, but doesn't change your hair texture,” Lawrence said. “You can add as much as you want because there isn't any buildup. You can even put it on your roots because it doesn't make your hair flat.”

The idea is to revive day-two or day-three hair without starting an entire wash-and-style cycle. Think of it as a multitasking zhuzh.