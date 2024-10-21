Jennifer Lawrence and her art gallerist husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their second child. A representative for the actor shared the happy news with Vogue on Sunday, Oct. 20, and Lawrence later confirmed her pregnancy while out to dinner in Los Angeles, showing off her baby bump.

Lawrence and Maroney tied the knot in October 2019 after a year of dating, and welcomed a son together, Cy (named after the famed painter Cy Twombly), in February 2022. Speaking to Vogue later that year, the Hunger Games star spoke of becoming a mother for the first time, explaining how it can be a “scary” experience.

“It’s so different for everybody,” she said. “If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest, who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

Lawrence also got candid about her parental anxieties during a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety’s Actors on Actors series in 2022.

“Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty,” she said. “I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We’re outside. What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside?”

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Motherhood Changed JLaw’s Career

The Oscar winner also previously explained how becoming a mom has altered her approach to acting, revealing in a conversation with Cameron Diaz for Interview Magazine that she’s now more selective when it comes to choosing projects.

“There’s no squeezing when you have a baby,” Lawrence said. “It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”

In the same interview, the actor also paid tribute to her husband Maroney. “Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world,” she said. “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt.”