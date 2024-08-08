Jennifer Lawrence's Take On The Naked Shoe Trend Was So 2013

Nothing goes together like Jennifer Lawrence and naked shoes. The actor has a penchant for being barefoot without actually going barefoot, especially on the streets of New York. By now, she’s amassed a collection of naked shoes that would be the envy of every beach girl, from mesh flats to flip-flops.

On Aug. 7, Lawrence stepped out in New York and pretended like it was 2013 again with her latest pair of naked shoes: jelly sandals. The iconic ‘90s staple experienced a revival over a decade ago, and given that J.Law is a ‘90s girl at heart, it’s no surprise that she sprang for both nostalgia and comfort with her footwear.

Jennifer’s Jelly Shoes

J.Law proved that she was the queen of jelly shoes with her newest pair, which put a nostalgic twist on one of summer’s biggest trends. The star stepped out in clear PVC fisherman sandals from Melissa, which showed off her deep red pedicure.

While her shoes were the star of the show, Lawrence put together a fitting look. She paired her jellies with loose white trousers and a yellow button-up blouse from Bode with an embroidered floral pocket, over a white tank top.

Jennifer Lawrence’s jelly shoes. Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Her other accessories were also simple enough to let the clear jellies shine, carrying Loewe’s raffia Puzzle Fold tote bag and wearing black Phoebe Philo sunglasses and a long cord necklace.

J.Law’s Love Of Naked Shoes

Whether she’s running errands or walking the red carpet, the actor frequently prioritizes comfort when it comes to her footwear, which explains her love of naked shoes. Back in May, she stepped out in New York wearing The Row’s Mesh Sock Flat, which balances the brand’s quiet luxury aesthetic with a breathable, comfortable fit.

Jennifer Lawrence's The Row naked shoes. T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

A year prior, Lawrence stunned at Cannes Film Festival in a custom cherry red gown designed by Christian Dior Couture, for which she’s been an ambassador for years. But her choice to pair the decadent dress with plain, non-descript black flip-flops nearly broke the internet, which hailed Lawrence once again for being one of the most relatable celebrities out there.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Cannes red gown and flip-flops. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

J.Law’s shoe game is not only on point but also comfortable.