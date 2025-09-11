Jennifer Lawrence May Have Revealed Her Baby’s Name

Eagle-eyed reporters may have discovered the name of Jennifer Lawrence’s second child, thanks to a personalized accessory.

Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are parents a 3-year-old son, Cy, and a months-old baby, whose name hasn’t yet been revealed. But on Sept. 10, E! noticed the actor was running errands in New York while toting two beaded keychains — one that read “Cy,” and another that read “Louie” — suggesting her second child’s name might be Louie. (Lawrence, who tends to keep her family life private, has yet to comment on the report.)

Per People, Lawrence gave birth to her second baby in April, though neither she nor Maroney confirmed the news at the time; the baby’s gender and birth date are still unknown. She did confirm she was pregnant to Vogue in October 2024, before stepping out with a visible baby bump in Los Angeles for her fifth anniversary dinner with Maroney.

Jennifer’s Life As A Mother

While Lawrence tends to keep details about her children private, she’s gotten candid about how being a mother has affected her. In October 2022, a few months after Cy’s birth, she told Vogue that she was prepared for motherhood to be a “scary” experience, stating, “It’s so different for everybody.” But the moment Cy arrived, she felt a strong bond.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, ‘Now is day one of my life,’” she said. “I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing.”

Speaking to Cameron Diaz for Interview Magazine in 2023, Lawrence opened up about navigating her career as a new mom. “It definitely helps weed out projects: ‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No,” she said. “Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?”

Luckily, she said she can rely on Maroney when she has to put her nose to the grindstone. “Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the entire world,” she told Diaz. “So when I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt.”