In November 2002, Jennifer Lopez dedicated an album to Ben Affleck. The This Is Me… Then CD came with a tender message to her then-fiancé in the disc jacket, per The Age: “You are my life ... my sole inspiration for every lyric, every emotion, every bit of feeling on this record.” Twenty years later, with the couple happily reunited and married, J. Lo is ready for its follow-up, This Is Me … Now, and it sounds like Affleck has once again been her muse.

Ahead of the big announcement, Lopez deleted her social media posts, hinting at something big on the horizon. Sure enough, on Nov. 25, the 20-year anniversary of This Is Me… Then, she shared a video unveiling This Is Me … Now. The footage shows her transforming from then to now, and it gives viewers a teaser of the titular track. Her caption gave more information, too, so here’s everything to know about J. Lo’s new album now.

When Is This Is Me …. Now’s Release Date?

Although Lopez didn’t announce the exact release date, the end of her announcement video narrowed down when fans can get expect “the musical experience”: 2023.

What Is On The This Is Me… Now Track List?

Lopez withheld some details, but she was very generous when it came to song titles. In fact, she revealed the entire track list for her upcoming album in her Instagram caption.

The songs are:

1. “This Is Me … Now”

2. “To Be Yours”

3. “Mad in Love”

4. “Can’t Get Enough”

5. “Rebound”

6. “not. going. anywhere.”

7. “Dear Ben pt. ll”

8. “Hummingbird”

9. “Hearts and Flowers”

10. “Broken Like Me”

11. “This Time Around”

12. “Midnight Trip to Vegas”

13. “Greatest Love Story Never Told”

Which This Is Me … Now Songs Are Inspired By Ben Affleck?

Like its 2002 predecessor, This Is Me … Now is full of love songs. At least one is definitely about Affleck, “Dear Ben pt. II.” Lopez wrote the 2002 original to tell him how much he meant to her, and she sang effusive lyrics like, “I love you, you’re perfect / A manifestation of my dreams,” and “I think God made you for me / A mix of passionate fidelities.”

It seems likely that several other tracks were also inspired by the couple’s romance. “Midnight Trip to Vegas” seems like a clear reference to her and Affleck’s July wedding in Sin City, and “This Time Around” could allude to their reunion after almost 20 years apart. “To Be Yours,” “Mad in Love,” “Can’t Get Enough,” “Hearts and Flowers,” and “Greatest Love Story Never Told” all have loved-up titles that very well could have been inspired by Bennifer 2.0 as well.

All will be revealed in 2023, but hopefully Lopez will continue to drop tidbits between now and then.