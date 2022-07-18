What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth? Married J.Lo Is The Richer Half Of Bennifer

For more than 30 years, Jennifer Lopez has been entertaining people all around the world, as a talented dancer, singer, actor, and producer. She’s enjoyed success on the stage, on TV, in movies, and on the pop charts. She has accomplished more in all of these realms than most people will in a lifetime (and in just one of them), but there’s so much more to her than just entertainment.

Lopez pulls in big bucks for acting in films and touring the world, but she may pad her bank account even more with clothing lines, endorsement deals, and fragrances, of which she has already released dozens. She has money coming in from so many different sources, it’s difficult to keep track.

The multihyphenate rarely pulls back the curtain to let the world see how she does all that she does, but she gave fans a glimpse with her Netflix documentary Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, which details how her Super Bowl halftime show performance came together. She also keeps her fans up-to-date on her whereabouts with her newsletter “On The JLo,” where she revealed on July 17 that she is married to Ben Affleck, and took the actor’s last name. (Long live Bennifer!)

Here’s a closer look at the ways Jennifer Lopez makes her money, and what exactly her net worth is.

13 Ways Jennifer Lopez Has Made Her Money

1. Dancing

For Lopez, it all started with dancing. Before she ventured into acting or music, she worked hard as a background dancer in music videos, TV shows, and in live performances. She toured all over, including Europe performing in a Broadway-esque revue, around Japan in Synchronicity, and the U.S. in traveling productions of musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar and Oklahoma! She was featured in music videos and staged performances for other musicians like MC Hammer, New Kids on the Block, and Janet Jackson. She was also a “Fly Girl” on the TV program In Living Color, where she remained for two seasons.

What Lopez was paid for her dancing abilities was never shared by the star herself, but all those gigs did help her get her start in the entertainment business. She continues to incorporate dance into much of what she does to this day.

2. Film

After several years as a dancer for superstars and on TV, Lopez decided to transition to being front-and-center, as opposed to behind others. After scoring small roles in movies like My Little Girl, My Family, and Money Train, she landed what would come to be known as her breakout success in the medium: Selena. Lopez was cast as the late, beloved singer, and she was paid $1 million for her work, making her the first Latina star to collect a paycheck that large. Selena earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and it turned her from a working actor to a star.

Just a few years later, Lopez once again made history when she was paid $9 million to star in The Wedding Planner. She may have earned a similar paycheck for another rom com, Maid in Manhattan, just a year later. She has also starred in other popular films like Anaconda, The Cell, Enough, Monster-in-Law, Second Act, and Hustlers, among many others. For Hustlers (which brought her another Golden Globe nom), Lopez says she didn’t make much from her acting, but rather as a producer on the title.

In 2021, Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions signed a multi-year deal with Netflix for an untold sum that will reportedly see her developing shows and films for the streamer. She is slated to star in some of them, such as upcoming titles like The Mother and The Cipher.

3. TV

When it comes to TV, there are three types of shows that Lopez has been involved with: those she simply acts in, those she executive produces, and ones where she does both.

Lopez has starred, guest starred, or landed recurring roles on TV shows like In Living Color, Second Chances, Hotel Malibu, South Central, and Will & Grace. She has executive produced (but not acted in) titles such as South Beach, South Beach Tow, The Fosters, and Good Trouble. She has managed to wear both hats for programs like DanceLife, Q'Viva! The Chosen, Shades of Blue, and World of Dance.

It looks like Lopez’s biggest payday on the small screen was with American Idol, as she served as a judge for five seasons in the original iteration of the reality staple. She first joined the panel on Season 10, and she was reportedly paid $12 million to do so. She earned a pay raise the following year, making $15 million for season 11. Lopez then stepped away for one season, but returned for three more, and she reportedly took home $17.5 million for Seasons 13 through 15, when the program went off the air (only to be resuscitated on a different network not long afterward).

4. Music

After making it as a dancer and then an actor, Lopez debuted her first single "If You Had My Love" in 1999, officially becoming a triple threat. Throughout her decades-long musical career, she has charted two No. 1 albums in the U.S., with another half-dozen breaking into the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Four of her hits have risen to No. 1 on the Hot 100, and she’s landed 10 total top 10 smashes, including solo cuts and features on tunes fronted by other artists. Some of her most popular and best-performing songs include “Love Don't Cost a Thing,” “I’m Real” with Ja Rule, “Ain't It Funny (Murder Remix)” with Ja Rule and Caddillac Tah, “Jenny from the Block” with Jadakiss and Styles, “All I Have” with LL Cool J, and “On the Floor” with Pitbull, to name just a few.

According to the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), Lopez has moved 6.5 million singles in America alone and 11 million albums, with those numbers climbing considerably (perhaps as high as 75 million) when looking internationally. Her music videos have racked up at least 9.3 billion views on YouTube, and more than 21 million people listen to her on Spotify alone every month.

5. Touring

While she has been a star in the music industry for more than 20 years, Lopez has only embarked on four major tours, a relatively small number for someone who has enjoyed so much success in the business. Between those four ventures, which include two co-headlining treks with Enrique Iglesias and ex-husband Marc Anthony, she’s racked up at least $237 million in ticket sales.

Lopez also headlined her own residency in Las Vegas titled All I Have, which ran for two and a half years and which included more than 120 concerts. That run brought in just over $100 million, and she was reportedly paid around $350,000 per night. That sum means the singer and dancer may have earned an estimated $42 million from the residency alone.

In addition to her Vegas residency and traveling around the world on tour, Lopez has also occasionally performed for small, private functions. In 2013, she sang for the president of Turkmenistan, and she may have earned somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million for that show. A year later, she flew to Macau for another private gig, which may have netted her $1.75 million.

6. Fashion

Once Lopez established herself as a star actor and singer, she used her fame to launch a lifestyle brand called J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez. The company sold clothing, accessories, bedding, and fragrance (more on that in the next section). By 2003, the line was pulling in $175 million in sales, and in 2004, that grew to $300 million when including all J.Lo-branded products. She expanded it into a girls collection, but the entire company disappeared in 2007.

Years after the success of her first foray into the apparel field, Lopez launched a second clothing line called JustSweet, which was a take on Sweetface Fashion, the company that owned J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez’s apparel branch. While her first foray into the industry didn’t last, she continued to focus on her second, which started off as urban streetwear and which later attempted to move into more high-end territory. JustSweet shuttered in 2009.

In 2010, Lopez relaunched her namesake clothing line as the Jennifer Lopez Collection. The second time around, it was only available to Kohl’s, where all of her products remained until 2020. Following lockdown, which was responsible for a huge dip in sales, the chain retailer announced it was dropping a number of brands, including Lopez’s.

In between when Kohl’s picked up the Jennifer Lopez Collection and when it was discontinued, Lopez also started, invested in, joined, or designed other products and lines in the clothing industry. In 2012, she introduced a new company called Teeology, a luxury t-shirt brand. Three years later, she premiered a line of jewelry for Endless Jewelry. The following year, in 2016, she designed a capsule collection of shoes and jewelry for Giuseppe Zanotti. In 2019, Lopez’s own line of sunglasses from Quay Australia became available. Most recently, she introduced her new shoe brand at DSW, which is still selling to this day.

7. Fragrance

A year after Lopez launched the J.Lo lifestyle brand with a range of clothing, she added fragrance to the line in what would turn out to be an industry-changing move. She partnered with Coty, a giant in the space, to create and release Glow by J.Lo in September 2002. The scent immediately became a bestseller, racking up almost $18 million in sales in its first month. In its first year, sales reportedly topped $100 million.

For 20 years now, fragrances promoted by Lopez have been selling, and there are now at least 25 different scents connected to the superstar. The business she created is reportedly worth $2 billion, and at one time, she was making more money from perfumes and colognes than music. Glow is credited with helping usher in a new era of celebrity-fronted fragrances, a trend which upended the market for many years.

8. Beauty

In addition to offering consumers an opportunity to dress like her and smell like her, Lopez has also launched makeup and skin-related products so those who like her can harness some of her beauty. In 2018, she partnered with Inglot Cosmetics for her own makeup, one which arrived with 70 different items for fans to purchase. The line was projected to pull in $15 million in sales in its first year alone.

In 2021, Lopez ventured into the skincare business with JLo Beauty, which offers a number of products like masks, serums, and moisturizers for between $39 and more than $100. An estimate of $150 million in retail sales was shared by someone connected to the firm at one point, but no actual sales sums, nor what the founder makes, have been unveiled.

9. Book Sales

In 2014, Lopez released her first (and so far only) book, True Love. The singer began writing it during her Dance Again tour, and she claims she didn’t realize she was putting together a book at first. She also said in an interview with People that she almost didn’t release it, because she didn’t “want it to be mistaken for anything other than it was, which is sharing something I learned with people I could help.” What she was paid for the project was never published.

10. Businesses

Lopez has started several businesses in her career, including a production company, a lifestyle brand/clothing line, and her eponymous beauty brand, but those aren’t the only examples of her entrepreneurial streak. In 2002, as she was still regarded as a breakout star in both music and film, she opened a restaurant in Los Angeles called Madre’s. The spot served Latin cuisine, but it eventually closed in 2008.

In 2013, Lopez and Verizon launched Viva Móvil, a wireless service aimed at the Hispanic market. She took part in a number of events to showcase the new offering to the world, but it seems the company didn’t last very long. By 2014, a number of articles were published highlighting how few people knew what it was, and not much has been heard since. A different firm in Spain is now using the same name.

11. Endorsements

Lopez has invested a lot of time and energy into promoting her own projects and products, whether they be movies, CDs, fragrances, clothing or more, but she still finds time to sign with other firms to showcase their offerings. In her years as a celebrity, Lopez has appeared in ads or worked with companies like Coach (which named her the global face of the company in 2019), Coca-Cola, Fiat, Goli Gummies, Guess, Hers health and body products, L'Oréal, Louis Vuitton, Pepsi, Portal by Facebook, Tous Jewelry, Venus razors, and Versace. In 2013, she was also hired as the Chief Creative Officer of NUVOtv, an English-language TV network created for Latino viewers. How much it costs to get Lopez into an ad isn’t clear, and what millions she’s made from endorsements is up for speculation.

12. Baby Photos

Lopez is a mother of two with ex-husband Marc Anthony, as she gave birth to twins in February 2008. The first-ever photos of Maximilian David and Emme Maribel were published in People magazine, which reportedly paid mom and dad $6 million for the exclusive during an era when such images were hot commodities.

13. Real Estate

With all the money she’s made from music, film and TV, clothing, and various other businesses and endorsements, Lopez has invested heavily in real estate. Many of her transactions have remained fairly private, but a few have numbers that have been published that show she may have earned millions from buying and selling houses.

Lopez purchased a house in Los Angeles for $4.3 million in 2000. She then sold it four years later for a little more than $10 million, perhaps making more than $5 million from the deal.

In 2010, she bought another home in California, this time in Hidden Hills. She snapped up the mansion for $8.2 million, and though she tried to sell it for $17.5 million, it later went for $10 million, which still means she could have collected nearly $2 million in profit.

What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth?

Lopez ranks as one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world, and she has a net worth $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Ben Affleck’s net worth, which stems from his work in the film industry, is $150 million.