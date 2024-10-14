When veteran judge Simon Cowell left American Idol in 2010, Jennifer Lopez was promptly announced as one of his A-list replacements. However, the singer’s advisors “looked down” on her decision to join the show.

In conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, Lopez discussed joining the American Idol Season 10 judging panel alongside Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler. While she admitted that pivoting from music and acting to reality TV was “risky,” Lopez was confident everything would “turn out OK.”

“I’d done all these big movies and made these albums and now they’re asking me to do reality TV. I’ve had kids and I haven’t worked for a couple of years,” she recalled, adding that despite American Idol being a “big show at the time,” her team was against her joining the judging panel.

“My advisors were like, ‘Don’t do this, you’re going to be reduced to just a reality star ... nobody will ever hire you for a movie ever again,’” Lopez continued. “I was just like, “No. I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen. I think I have something to contribute.’”

“I love music and I love mentoring people,” she added of her decision to join the Idol panel. “I wanted to share the things that I knew about the business.”

Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez joined American Idol’s tenth season in 2011 and remained on the panel for two consecutive seasons. In 2014, she made her Idol return following a one-season absence, and eventually left the reality competition show in 2016 following its final season to air on Fox.

Her departure marked the end of what Billboard called “the most impressive reality-TV-based rejuvenation of a music career ever,” referring to Lopez’s chart success during her Idol tenure. Namely, 2011’s “On the Floor,” which reached the top three of the Billboard Hot 100.

JLo Trusts Her Gut

Given her American Idol risk paid off, Lopez told Interview Magazine that she continues to follow her career instincts. “When I’m choosing things, even if they seem like not the best idea to everybody else,” she said. “If I feel it in my gut that it’s the right thing to do, nobody can talk me out of it.”

Lopez also revealed that advisors also tried to talk her out of fronting her Las Vegas residency, which ran between 2016 and 2018 and grossed $101.9 million after 120 shows.

She continued, “They were like, ‘That’s where entertainers go to die.’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And it launched me into a whole new part of my life.”