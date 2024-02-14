Jennifer Lopez has revealed that Ayo Edebiri “apologized with tears in her eyes” over comments she made about the singer’s vocal ability.

Lopez and Edebiri (The Bear) filmed a Saturday Night Live episode together on Feb. 4. During rehearsals in the week before the live show, a 2020 episode of the Scam Goddess podcast began circulating online.

In the episode, Edebiri agreed with host Laci Mosley’s claim that Lopez’s “whole career is one long scam.”

“That’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her,” she said, referring to previous accusations that Lopez’s voice isn’t always featured on her own songs.

Jennifer Lopez and Ayo Edebiri on Saturday Night Live. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Edebiri “Felt Really Badly”

“I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs,” Edebiri continued on the podcast. “A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘J. Lo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously.”

Addressing Edebiri’s remarks with Variety, Lopez disclosed that the actor apologized to her in the Saturday Night Live dressing room.

“She was mortified and very sweet,” she told the outlet. “She came to my dressing room and apologized ... saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly.”

Jennifer Lopez performs Saturday Night Live. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Lopez added that Edebiri later made time to stop by her SNL soundcheck and “loved” her performances of “Can’t Get Enough” and “This Is Me…Now.”

“She actually got to hear me perform,” she told Variety. “She was just like, ‘I’m so f****** sorry, it was so awful of me.’”

SNL Poked Fun At The Podcast

Lopez didn’t appear in any Saturday Night Live sketches on Feb. 4. However, one segment titled “Why’d You Say It” referenced Edebiri’s resurfaced podcast episode.

“OK, we get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” Edebiri joked in the SNL skit. “I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Lopez Isn’t Phased By The Criticism

Sharing her final thoughts on Edebiri’s past comments, Lopez told Variety that she finds the claims about singing voice “funny,” adding: “I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.”